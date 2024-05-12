"Don't think Arsenal will ever have an easier game than that" - Paul Merson makes big claim as Gunners defeat Manchester United

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson has said that the Gunners couldn't have had a more comfortable game than against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (May 12). The Gunners won the Old Trafford clash by a solitary goal.

Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game in the 20th minute, converting a pass from Kai Havertz on the right after Casermiro was slow to come out of the box to defend the scoring opportunity.

The result took the Gunners back to the top of the table, a point clear of Manchester City, who play their game in hand at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (May 14).

Following United's lacklustre performance - their 14th league loss of the season - Merson claimed that the Gunners won't have an easier opponent than a Red Devils side that seems there for the taking.

"I don't think Arsenal will ever have an easier game than that," Merson said (as per UtdDistrict via Sky Sports).

He continued:

"They have now lost nine games at home. You can't do that here. This is Manchester United. They have little spells of winning four or five games on the trot, but these problems will keep on coming back."

The defeat keeps the Red Devils in eighth place, with 54 points from 36 games.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester United?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal and Manchester United have had markedly contrasting seasons. While the Gunners are atop the standings, United are languishing in eighth and struggling to qualify for Europe.

The two clubs also endured contrasting fortunes in Europe. While the Red Devils finished last in their UEFA Champions League group to crash out of Europe, the Gunners reached their first quarterfinal in the competition in 14 years (lost to Bayern Munich).

In terms of domestic league form, Erik ten Hag's side have won just one of their last eight games and next host Newcastle United on Wednesday (May 15). The Gunners, meanwhile, won't be in midweek action. Instead, they next play on the last day of the season at home to Everton on Saturday (May 19).