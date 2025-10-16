"Don't think we can imagine England without him" - Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois names one player who has to be in Three Lions squad

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois has opened up about Jude Bellingham not being called up for England this month. He said that the midfielder will get back in the national squad in November.
The Three Lions confirmed their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 5-0 win over Latvia this week after playing a friendly against Wales. Head coach Thomas Tuchel surprisingly didn't call Bellingham to the national camp this month. The midfielder returned to action after a shoulder surgery in late September.
Thibaut Courtois has heaped praise on Bellingham and asserted that he will be back in the England squad soon. He said (via GOAL):
“Yes, of course. I don’t think we can imagine England without Jude. He should be in the England squad, definitely. He has to play. He hasn’t had so many minutes, so for England and Real Madrid it is better that he is training and getting that extra physical work. Now we have a couple of tough games and hopefully he will help because he is an amazing player.
“He is one of our best players. I don’t know if Tuchel has called him or not. But I’m sure that even in November he will be back in the England squad. You want a player like Jude in the squad.”
Bellingham has made five appearances across competitions for Real Madrid since returning from injury, starting just once.
Thomas Tuchel says he will have a conversation with Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham
Following England's win over Latvia on Tuesday, October 14, Thomas Tuchel spoke about Jude Bellingham. He said that he will have a conversation with the Real Madrid star, asserting that he is an 'important' player.
Tuchel said (h/t Sky Sports):
"I guess so, why not? Of course. He is a big player, an important player. I will speak to a lot of the guys, and to the guys who get texts from me who are not in camp, because these players who are here now feel the reward, and it is necessary too that I stay in contact with the other guys."
In June this year, Tuchel had said that Bellingham's behavior on the pitch can sometimes be "repulsive" if the team is losing. He, however, apologized for that statement in August (via BBC).
Bellingham, meanwhile, has made 44 senior appearances for England, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists.