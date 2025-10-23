"Don't think you can write it off" - Ex-Manchester United star reveals 2 major goals Cristiano Ronaldo will want to achieve before retirement 

Former Manchester United teammate Danny Simpson believes Cristiano Ronaldo has two goals in his career that he wants to achieve before retiring. He said that the Portuguese superstar wants to score 1000 goals in his career and also play with his son.

Speaking to GOAL, Simpson said Ronaldo will not retire until he completes all his goals. He added that the Real Madrid legend will likely extend his contract at Al-Nassr again to play with his son and said:

“I don’t think you can write him off. As long as he is scoring goals, as long as he doesn’t get any injuries, then it wouldn't surprise me because it’s him. I know he wants 1,000 goals. And I think he wants to play with his son.”

Talking about playing with Ronaldo Jr, Simpson added:

“Playing with your son, that’s probably one of the biggest targets that you can go for once you have won everything. Sharing a pitch with your son must be some feeling. You look at those targets. He does set targets and you look at those - 1,000 goals and play with his son - does he do those and think ‘right, I’ve done it all now’? I don’t know where you go after that. He’s just a phenomenal person, player. What he’s done for the game, it’s unbelievable.”

Ronaldo spoke about the possibility of playing with his son during an interview with Mr Beast and said:

"Maybe, I’ll see. He is 14 now. Let’s see, let’s see how my legs are doing, we’ll see."

Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract until 2027, and his 15-year-old son currently plays for the Saudi Pro League side's youth side, after training at Manchester United until 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo deserves proper Manchester United goodbye, says former coach

Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy spoke to BestBettingSites and said Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a proper goodbye at the club. He claims that the Portuguese superstar never got to talk to the players or fans after the explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

The former Manchester United coach said:

"I think the manner that he left, it wasn't a fitting manner for such an unbelievable, world-class player of his stature. So if that is the case that United get to play against Al Nassr, it will be a nice way for him as well to reconnect with the club that he's achieved so much with, and the club that put him on the map in world football."

"So it would be a nice way for him to say goodbye to his teammates. Because I know for a fact after that interview dropped he just left and we never saw him again. He never got to say goodbye to the players, to his teammates and to the technical staff that was there."

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed he has no plans to return to European football.

