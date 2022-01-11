“Don’t think there are enough very good players” – Alan Shearer highlights problem with ‘awful’ Manchester United despite FA Cup progress

Manchester United earned a vital 1-0 victory over Aston Villa in their FA Cup clash on Monday to make it three victories under Ralf Rangnick's guidance. Regardless, Premier League legend Alan Shearer doesn't think the Red Devils have the players to thrive under the German tactician.

According to the Englishman, Manchester United have a couple of good players but not enough quality to succeed under the current system.

"It’s alright having that belief in how to play," Alan Shearer told BBC Sport following the Red Devils' FA Cup triumph over Aston Villa. But it’s also having the player to play that way and in that current system what he would like to play, no I don’t think they have the players. I think they’ve got a lot of good players here but I don’t think there are enough very good players here."

Before facing Aston Villa this week, United only managed to secure one victory from their last three Premier League games. Ralf Rangnick's men recorded a 1-1 draw with Newcastle, defeated Burnley 3-1 and lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Alan Shearer isn't impressed with those results. The former England striker has criticized the Red Devils' performances in all three games, including the victory over Burnley.

He said:

"I watched them at Newcastle, they were dreadful Newcastle should’ve beat them easily, I watched them against Wolves, they were awful, I know they won against Burnley but they weren’t that great on that night either."

The Red Devils have won three out of six games under their new manager

Who are Manchester United's next opponents in the FA Cup?

Following their victory over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup this week, the Red Devils will clash with Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the tournament. The match is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford on February 5.

Ralf Rangnick's men will need to go all out to make a good statement in the competition this season. They're already out of the EFL Cup, and are far away from mounting a title challenge in the Premier League. The Champions League is likely to be a difficult venture as well. It means the FA Cup could realistically be their best chance of winning a trophy this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy