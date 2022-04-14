“Don’t think he fully understands the complete role” – Nigel Winterburn delivers verdict on Arsenal star

Former Arsenal left-back Nigel Winterburn has expressed the belief that Nuno Tavares does not know what is expected of him in his role in the team.

Winterburn was speaking exclusively to the Mirror when he weighed in on the 22-year-old's struggles with the London outfit. He said:

"I just don't think he fully understands the complete role of a full-back and I think there's a lot more he needs to learn defensively in terms of the situations he puts himself in."

"He needs to learn that side of the game very quickly and get back to the form going forward that he showed earlier in the season. The problem is when you've had a couple of games like the ones he's had, then your confidence just drops so quickly."

Nuno Tavares was signed from Benfica last summer and was earmarked to be an understudy to Kieran Tierney. However, he has struggled to adapt to the standards expected at Arsenal.

The lowest point in his season came when he was substituted after just 30 minutes in the third-round FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest. Tavares reacted to his substitution by angrily throwing his gloves to the floor.

Arsenal @Arsenal PFA Fans' Player of the Month



Congratulations, PFA Fans' Player of the MonthCongratulations, @BukayoSaka87 🏆 PFA Fans' Player of the MonthCongratulations, @BukayoSaka87 👏

Winterburn believes the left-back will have to overcome his struggles to win back the trust of the club's supporters. The former Arsenal man went on to state that he does not see Tavares as a regular for the Gunners.

"You can also lose the trust of the supporters, so it makes it difficult to come back when that happens. It's hard to say what's happened when you're looking from the outside but it seems his level of performance has dropped."

"I'm not sure if that's down to the amount he's played or if it's a confidence issue. For me, I don't see him at this minute in time as a viable option for Arsenal due to his performances. He played well in certain games at the start of the season when Tierney was out injured."

With Tierney currently injured, Nuno Tavares could see an increase in playing time as the Gunners chase down a top-four spot. However, his poor runs in the team mean that Mikel Arteta might be forced to find alternatives.

Can Arsenal overcome their recent struggles to secure a top-four finish?

The Gunners could miss out on the top four for a sixth year running.

Arsenal have suffered three defeats in their last five league matches, with consecutive losses suffered to Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

This has left their top-four hopes hanging by a thread as the Gunners enter the crunch stage of the season.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Our latest training edit has just dropped



#SOTARS Getting set for SouthamptonOur latest training edit has just dropped Getting set for Southampton ✅ 📺 Our latest training edit has just dropped 👇#SOTARS

They currently sit in the fifth spot on 54 points, three points behind rivals Tottenham with a game in hand. The rescheduled north London derby on May 13 could well decide who secures the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Up next for Arsenal will be a trip to St. Mary's Stadium to face Southampton on Saturday (April 16).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar