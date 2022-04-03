"Don't think they're going to take the club forward" - Jamie Redknapp names 5 players Manchester United must offload this summer

Former Liverpool midfielder Jaime Redknapp has highlighted five players he feels should be allowed to leave Manchester United this summer. The pundit does not believe these five players could take the Red Devils forward in their development.

Speaking on SkySports (via Express), the pundit said:

"More importantly is the players who are going to be leaving. Pogba, Lingard, they're going to be going on free transfers in the summer. Mata, Cavani, the four of them are going to be leaving the club. I think that will be the best for the club right now because I don't think they're going to take the club forward, I think they need a change themselves."

He also mentioned Marcus Rashford's poor form this season. Redknapp talked about how Rashford should leave United to join some other club next season who could help him regain his form. He said:

"I'm looking at Marcus Rashford now, and we're not all going to jump on the Marcus Rashford bandwagon, but this is a young man that I believe has to go and explore and do something else. He looks like he's fallen out of love with the game right now."

Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN The season is over for Man Utd. There is nothing left to expect apart from a likely hammering by Liverpool. Another summer reset awaits and it’s clear, in this post-Fergie wilderness, that this is a club in the doldrums. The season is over for Man Utd. There is nothing left to expect apart from a likely hammering by Liverpool. Another summer reset awaits and it’s clear, in this post-Fergie wilderness, that this is a club in the doldrums.

Redknapp added:

"Go play somewhere, because there's no doubt there's a player in there. For him, there will be hundreds of clubs that will want him. He's had enormous success against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain in Europe, clubs in England would want him, Tottenham, Arsenal. Everyone would want him. But I think his time has run now at Manchester United."

Despite their successful summer of recruitment, the Red Devils will have to look towards trimming their squad this summer. They brought in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but the results have only worsened.

United will continue their unlikely chase for a top-four finish in what has so far been a disappointing campaign. They are seventh in the league table, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

B/R Football @brfootball



They’re three points out of fourth place and Arsenal have two games in hand Manchester United have one win in their last four Premier League gamesThey’re three points out of fourth place and Arsenal have two games in hand Manchester United have one win in their last four Premier League games ⛔️They’re three points out of fourth place and Arsenal have two games in hand https://t.co/gCNnqf7Vwc

Manchester United prepare offer for Barcelona star Ronald Araujo: Reports

FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - La Liga Santander

According to reports from Sport (via Manchester Evening News), United are looking set to submit an offer for Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo.

The star has impressed at Camp Nou, ever-present on the team sheet and scoring four goals for Barcelona in the process. However, Araujo is yet to sign a new contract with Barca. With his contract expiring in 2023, the Red Devils look set to bid for the Uruguayan.

The report claims that Manchester United are ready to pay significantly to bring the star to the Premier League.

