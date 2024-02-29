"Don't think I'll sleep tonight", "Lifelong dream come true" – Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns react after scoring first Liverpool goals

Liverpool pair Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns have expressed their elation after bagging their respective first Reds goals in a 3-0 FA Cup fifth round home win over Southampton.

The Reds, who were without a whopping 13 stars against Southampton, advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals with a fine display on Wednesday (February 28). After Koumas scored in the 44th minute, Danns came off the bench to net a brace in the second half of the tie.

Expand Tweet

After the end of the FA Cup last-16 match at Anfield, 18-year-old Koumas shared a message about bagging his first professional goal on his Liverpool debut. He wrote on X:

"A lifelong dream come true to score on my debut at Anfield, a night I'll never forget. Thank you @LFC ❤️"

Danns, who turned 18 this January, also opened up on his experience following his 73rd-minute and 88th-minute strikes. He told ITV Sport:

"It's a dream come true. I've supported the club since I was young, since birth, so to come on and score at the Kop end – it's unreal. It doesn't feel real to me. It feels like I'm in a movie. I don't think I'll sleep tonight."

Koumas, who is a Wales U19 international, started the clash against Southampton and completed eight of nine passes and registered one shot in 63 minutes. Danns, on the other hand, registered three shots on target and completed one of one pass in 27 minutes of action.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggests duo have lot to learn after FA Cup triumph

At a post-game press conference, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared his two cents on Lewis Koumas and Jayden Danns' respective outings in the latest FA Cup tie. He said (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"I understand 100 per cent but it's a little bit like with the new darts sensation [Luke Littler]. It's fine for tonight, absolutely, but from tomorrow on, leave the boys in the corner please and don't ask where are they now, where are they now, where are they now."

Claiming that the pair have a long way to go, the German concluded:

"They have a lot to improve, a lot to learn. They will have their moments and in the moment, with our squad situation, they will have more moments than they ever have expected probably, so that's one thing. The other is they're exceptional talents."

Koumas, who made his senior debut against Southampton, has been in good form for the Reds' U21 and U18 sides this season. He has scored 12 goals and laid out three assists in 15 age-group outings so far.

Danns, meanwhile, has now netted twice in three senior matches for Liverpool. He has found the back of the net 16 times and registered four assists in 17 age-group appearances for his boyhood club this term.