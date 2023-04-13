"Don't think his injury is a massive concern" - Ex-Manchester United man suggests Marcus Rashford might be 'a hindrance' like Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has said that the Red Devils cannot be sure if Marcus Rashford has not been a hindrance to his teammates like Cristiano Ronaldo was.

Rashford has been in red-hot form for the Old Trafford outfit since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has bagged eleven goals and two assists in 15 Premier League games since December.

The England international is undoubtedly pivotal to Manchester United's hopes of securing a top-four finish in the league and winning the UEFA Europa League. However, the forward picked up an injury during the team's 2-0 win against Everton last weekend.

Erik ten Hag's side have since confirmed that Rashford will miss the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla on Thursday (April 13). The club also confirmed that the player will be sidelined for a few more games before returning later this season.

Rashford's injury is a huge headache for Ten Hag, but Parker reckons Manchester United need not be worried. He added that the 25-year-old's unavailability gives other players a chance to shine, telling Bonus Code Bets:

"Everyone will panic because Marcus Rashford is the only player who contributes with goals. But I don’t think his injury is a massive concern. When a player is missing, it opens up the opportunity for other players to step up."

Parker surprisingly suggested that the Red Devils' performances in Rashford's absence could show if the forward has been a hindrance to his teammates like Cristiano Ronaldo was, saying:

"A great team is spreading their goals between a lot of players, they are not doing like Manchester City who rely too much on Erling Haaland. Manchester United have been in the same situation with Marcus Rashford and even though he has performed marvelously, we in fact don’t know if he has been a hindrance to other players like Ronaldo was."

"I’m not saying that he is a hindrance, but we don’t know yet. Rashford is always trying to get a goal and he shoots every time he gets the ball. Maybe it’s because he knows that his attacking teammates are lacking quality."

It remains to be seen if the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial can step up for the team in Rashford's absence.

Was Cristiano Ronaldo a hindrance to his Manchester United teammates?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United from Juventus in 2021, returning to the club 12 years after his initial exit. He notably picked up right where he left off, scoring 18 times in 30 league games for the side in the 2021-22 season.

However, the Portuguese icon's influence on the Red Devils waned after Erik ten Hag took the reins at the club last summer. He made just five league starts for the side before leaving by mutual consent last November.

Marcus Rashford's goalscoring form coincided with Cristiano Ronaldo's exit. Many thus claimed that the 38-year-old held his teammates back at Old Trafford.

Poll : 0 votes