"Don’t think he would do it" - Dean Jones says 26-year-old midfielder will not make Manchester United switch

Reliable journalist Dean Jones believes Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips will not make the switch to Manchester United.

Leeds United share a very bitter rivalry with the Red Devils and Jones believes it would be impossible for Phillips to cross the divide.

Phillips has been a one-club man so far in his career, having made a total of 226 appearances for his boyhood club till date.

He is fondly loved by Leeds fans and Jones claims that his long association with the Whites will be enough to reject Manchester United should they make an approach.

Kalvin Phillips @Kalvinphillips



You saw in me what I didn’t even see in myself. You helped me grow as a player but most importantly as a person.



Wishing you all the best in your next chapter.



Gracias Marcelo

Vamos Leeds Carajo!!



Jones told Give Me Sport -

“I, personally, just don’t think he would do it. Obviously, a couple of players like Cantona and Alan Smith have and it worked out well for Cantona. Maybe not so much for Smith. It’s a very, very big decision to make and I’m 90% convinced that Kalvin Phillips wouldn’t cross it.”

The rivalry between Leeds United and Manchester United is certainly a heated one. But there have been several big players who have left the Yorkshire club for the Red Devils.

Apart from Eric Cantona and Alan Smith, Rio Ferdinand also made a move to Old Trafford from Elland Road.

He went on to become one of the greatest central defenders in the history of English football and a legend at United.

We have to wait and see what Phillips decides regarding his future if he is indeed approached by the 20-time league champions of England.

Manchester United need major reinforcements in the summer

Despite the fact that Ralf Rangnick is only in charge of the Red Devils on an interim basis, United have seemingly started their preparations for a busy summer.

Regardless of whoever takes charge at the club, he will be working closely with Rangnick and the German is likely to have a big say on transfers.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Ralf Rangnick has told Manchester United scouts take a closer look at Amadou Haidara, and has also identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets.



(Source: ESPN) Ralf Rangnick has told Manchester United scouts take a closer look at Amadou Haidara, and has also identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets.(Source: ESPN) 🚨 Ralf Rangnick has told Manchester United scouts take a closer look at Amadou Haidara, and has also identified Jude Bellingham and Kalvin Phillips as potential midfield targets. (Source: ESPN) https://t.co/COBn2UVPNh

It is quite evident that the Red Devils neither have a lot of quality nor depth in the middle of the park. On top of that, Paul Pogba looks set to depart on a bosman deal.

Phillips has proven himself in the Premier League over the last couple of years and has also established himself as a key player in Gareth Southgate's England setup.

The 26-year-old has been mentioned as one of the many targets of the English giants and should prove to be a quality signing if the Red Devils can convince him to make the move.

