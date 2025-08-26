"Don’t think it’s the answer” - Ben Foster rates Manchester United target to replace player who ‘got away with murder’ vs Fulham

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster does not think Manchester United's move for Senne Lammens solves their goalkeeper issues. He does not see Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana as the ideal keepers as well, adding that the Turkish star 'got away with murder' against Fulham.

Bayindir has started both Premier League matches for Manchester United this season and has been the talking point among the fans after losing 1-0 to Arsenal and drawing 1-1 to Fulham. The goalkeeper has struggled at set pieces in the matches, and the Red Devils are now in talks with Royal Antwerp to sign Lammens as a replacement.

Speaking on his The Cycling GK YouTube channel, Foster claimed Bayindir was lucky on multiple occasions during the Fulham draw as he failed to get to the ball during the corners. He added that the Cottagers could have sealed the win in the game and said:

"I agree [that Bayindir isn’t the answer]. I thought Bayindir got very lucky on a couple of occasions when corners went into the box and I’m thinking: any time they get the chance to stick it into the box, they’re just going to stick it on Bayindir and they’ll have somebody marking him, standing on him, they’re just going to bully him out the way and put it in the back of the net."

"They should have scored early doors as well. Muniz had that chance where it came all the way across and missed his header and I thought, 'You’ve [Bayindir] got away with murder!' They’ve been linked with a £25m move for the Royal Antwerp goalie Lammens. I watched a little highlights reel of him on YouTube. He looks okay, I still don’t think it’s the answer."

Andre Onana missed pre-season with an injury, but has been on the bench in the two Premier League matches so far. The Red Devils next face Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup second round this week, before taking on Burnley in the Premier League.

Ben Foster names the goalkeepers Manchester United should sign

Ben Foster named PSG's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez as the ideal goalkeepers for Manchester United. He believes that the two are better than Senne Lammens because of their experience and said:

"If you’re Manchester United, then you need to be signing a Donnarumma or a Martinez because that’s the difference. There’s a difference in level. He [Lammens] looks like he’s a decent young goalkeeper, but I just think to go and pluck someone from Royal Antwerp and expect them to be able to a world-class goalkeeper in the Premier League for Manchester United, it’s a miracle if you get it."

PSG are open to selling Donnarumma this summer and have reportedly slapped a €30 million asking price. They have already signed Lucas Chevalier as the replacement, following a request from Luis Enrique.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More