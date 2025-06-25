"Don’t think it’s appropriate" - Joan Laporta unhappy with Athletic Club's reaction to Barcelona's pursuit of Nico Williams

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shared his surprise at Athletic Club’s reaction to Blaugrana's attempt to sign Nico Williams. The Catalan side seem to have annoyed their Basque counterparts following their attempts to secure the signature of the forward. The side playing out of the San Mames are reportedly looking to report the champions to LaLiga.
In a recent discussion with the press, Laporta shared his surprise at the Athletic's response, telling BarcaUniversal:
“We don’t have bad relations with Athletic. In recent years there have been a series of misunderstandings and incidents, but I don’t think that’s why Barça can be said to have bad relations with Athletic. In this sense, I don’t understand it (the unease) because the reactions that they are having, with all due respect, everyone should focus on their own thing.”
“I don’t understand Athletic going to talk about Barça to La Liga, I don’t think it’s appropriate, but they will know what they are doing,”
The Barcelona president concluded:
“When in doubt… We are working to be in the 1:1 rule, which in fact we were in the winter market. All the steps have been taken to be able to sign normally and that we are not financially intervened by fair play. At the moment I think we can sign normally. Obviously, we have to comply with certain parameters and we are doing so. With the fulfilment of these parameters, we will be able to sign the players we want to sign.”
Barcelona have already agreed personal terms with Nico Williams, with an agreement between the Catalans and the Basque club the only thing holding up the potential transfer.
Barcelona president gives update on Camp Nou return
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when the LaLiga champions can return to their historic home ground, the Spotify Camp Nou. The Catalan side have been away from their home for the last year amid renovations and expansions to the ground, but look set to return in the preseason.
In a recent discussion with the press, Laporta told BarcaUniversal:
“It is planned that on 10 August, for the Gamper, we will be back home. You know that it will be with a limited capacity, the capacity we can have at that moment. When we return, in the first official match, it will be with more and more seats. We have been working for four months on the return to the stadium and we are very excited.”
Barcelona will be keen to return to their home ground after time spent away at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.