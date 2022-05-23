"Don't think it's too much of a tactical battle" - Ashley Westwood points out key factor that could decide the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid (Exclusive)

Ashley Westwood has said that the substitutions made by Real Madrid and Liverpool on the night could prove to be a major factor in deciding the Champions League final. The football pundit also said he isn't expecting a tactical battle between Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have had incredible campaigns this season and the credit lies with the way both managers have been able to inspire their respective teams.

When asked during a media interaction about which manager will hold the edge in the final, Westwood said he wasn't expecting a tactical battle between both teams as their playing styles are well-defined.

However, the football pundit said that the substitutions will play a big role in the game and gave the example of how Ancelotti changed things around in the semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

"Well obviously if Ancelotti wins it, he'd have won it five times, he's won it four times before, very experienced. I don't think it's too much of a tactical battle if I'm being completely honest. We know what tactics Liverpool play and what tactics Real Madrid play."

"What it will be is it will be a feeling, Ancelotti made some shrewd substitutions against Manchester City when they were dead and buried. He managed to manipulate a couple of different personnel, the system didn't change, but a little bit more pace here, and a little bit more pace there, just a little tweak that seemed to give dividends."

"Obviously, Rodrygo comes on and scores and injects a bit of pace so I think it'll just come down to the feeling on the day and who reads the game best with the substitutions."

"The tactics won't change too much, it'll be is this player performing at this level enough, can this player come off the bench and give me a little bit more in this situation and that's where the experience comes in and that's what will be intriguing to see. What substitutions that are made at what stages of the game to just tweak things from a personnel perspective but not massively tactical," said Westwood.

The Champions League final will bring down the curtains on an impressive season for Liverpool and Real Madrid

The Champions League final will be a fitting end to the campaign for two teams who have racked up plaudits from around the globe.

Real Madrid won the LaLiga title comfortably with a 13-point margin over their arch-rivals Barcelona. Their run in the Champions League has also been sensational as Ancelotti's men overcame adversity multiple times in the competition.

While Liverpool may have missed out on the Premier League title, they have already won two trophies this season in the form of the FA and the Carabao Cups.

It will be interesting to see if the substitutions will play a major role in deciding the final in Paris.

