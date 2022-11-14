“Don’t think they’ll be sending each other any Christmas cards” – Rio Ferdinand reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo aiming dig at Wayne Rooney during Piers Morgan interview

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has joked about his two former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney after the former's recent interview.

Ferdinand reacted to the Portuguese forward's dig at Rooney in his explosive interview with English TV broadcaster Piers Morgan.

D.C. United manager Rooney, who is United’s record goalscorer, has been critical of the forward after a sudden drop in his form this season. The former England international also claimed that United are better off without him.

The former Real Madrid man was their highest goalscorer last season, scoring 24 goals in 38 matches across competitions.

Rooney also described his conduct against Tottenham Hotspur on October 20 as 'unacceptable'. Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in the second half and left the stadium even before the final whistle at Old Trafford.

The Portugal captain responded to Rooney's comments and said (via Metro):

''I don’t know why he criticises me so badly… probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true…''

Ferdinand, who has played alongside the two United legends, believes that the recent episode between the two could have been avoided. He said:

''Wazza’s come out and said a few things about Ronaldo which is well within his right. But Cristiano’s taken offence to it and mentioned him in the interview.''

He added:

''As mates you want to see that done behind closed doors, you know what I mean? It is what it is now between them two and I don’t think they’ll be sending each other any Christmas cards.''

The trio played alongside each other for many years at Manchester United and won several individual and team trophies. They worked together under Sir Alex Ferguson before Ronaldo made a then world-record (£89 million) move to Real Madrid in 2009.

Rio Ferdinand says Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview is his plan to leave Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand believes Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan was his plan to leave Manchester United before the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He said:

''You can’t sit here and defend that from Cristiano Ronaldo. Deep down, I know for a fact, this has all been manufactured for one thing, and that’s for him to leave the club. This love affair between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United is now over.''

The former defender said that he always felt that the club should have communicated better with a player as big as the Portuguese ace. However, he claimed that the issues kept on building up and eventually led to this ugly fallout. Ferdinand added:

''I don’t think there’s any way back. I don’t think the club will take him back and I don’t think he wants to come back, I think that’s the given. He wants to get out of this place. Up until this interview I could defend him and thought the club should have communicated with him better.''

He further added that with this interview, Erik ten Hag got what he wanted and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner got what he wanted. He further added:

''But in a way Erik ten Hag has got what he wants and Cristiano Ronaldo will get what he wants. In this situation he’s done everything he can to get out of this club.''

Manchester United have also shared their official statement on the matter, claiming they will respond after all the facts have been revealed.

