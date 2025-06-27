"Don’t think we’ll see anything like this except for Messi" - Mario Gomez backs Barcelona star to win Ballon d'Or 'several times' in his career

Mario Gomez has backed Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or and believes that the Barcelona youngster will win it several times in his career. The former German striker said that he is not interested in comparing the Spaniard with Lionel Messi.
Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Gomez said that it was clear that Yamal would win the Ballon d'Or multiple times in his career. He said via Barca Universal:
"I'm no magician to answer this question, but I think Lamine will win it several times over."
Gomez went on to state that Yamal can dominate the world of football for years as long as he remains injury-free. He sees a lot of qualities in the Barcelona youngster and added:
"I don't think we'll see anything like this except for Messi, and yes, Lamine is going to dominate world football if he doesn't get injured, which doesn't seem likely, because he has tremendous qualities."
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has also backed Yamal for the Ballon d'Or and said:
"Lamine Yamal has made a statement tonight and shown that he should win the Ballon d'Or. He's the best player in the world and, in my opinion, of course, he deserves to win the Ballon d'Or."
Lamine Yamal is in the running for the France football award along with his Barcelona teammates Raphinha and Pedri. PSG stars Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha are also among the top candidates with Mohamed Salah.
Lamine Yamal keeping his foot grounded amid Ballon d'Or talks
Lamine Yamal has said that he is not thinking too far ahead in the future and is focusing on doing well on the pitch. Speaking ahead of the UEFA Nations League final earlier this month, he said:
"I always say the same thing to mum, that I try to give my all. That is what motivates me and what gets me up in the morning. It is why I play football. It's always best to speak on the pitch. Dembelé's a great player, we saw that in the Champions League, but I am happy that we're the ones in the final."
"Who do you vote for: the best player this season or whoever wins the game on Thursday (the game against France)? For me, it's the best player across the whole year, but everyone sees it their own way. I am confident we will win Thursday, but whether we win or not, I would vote for the best player over the whole year."
Yamal helped Barcelona win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey this season. He also guided them to the UEFA Champions League semifinal, where they lost to Inter Milan.