"Don’t think we will ever see a player like that ever" - When Declan Rice picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice once weighed in on the Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Englishman honored the two players for their incredible achievements in the sport but went on to lean behind the Argentine maestro, whom he labeled as being uniquely special.

Seeing footballers picking between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo isn't a new thing. Many players have weighed in on this never-ending debate over the years and Declan Rice is one of them.

The Arsenal midfielder was speaking to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville on The Overlap in 2022 when the subject arose. Like many others who have jumped on this debate, the Englishman admitted that it is difficult to make a pick and spoke in glowing terms about the duo.

“You know what, it is such a hard question because obviously what he [Messi] and Cristiano Ronaldo have done is a freak of nature, nobody will ever do that ever again,” he said.

Declan Rice went on to show his support towards Lionel Messi, citing the Argentine's magic on the ball as the factor to rate him higher than his Portuguese rival.

“But Messi, because I just feel what he does with a football, he is just special, and I don’t think we will ever see a player like that ever again,” the midfielder added.

It is worth noting that the GOAT debate will survive for at least a few more years as opinions continue to be split about the subject. However, Messi appears to be objectively ahead at the moment considering his success in the World Cup and major individual awards.

How Declan Rice, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are doing right now

Declan Rice returned to action with Arsenal in the Premier League at the weekend. He featured in their opening game versus Wolves (2-0) at the Emirates Stadium where he played 85 minutes and is expected to be in the team that will face Aston Villa this Saturday (24 August).

Meanwhile, the disappointments continued for Cristiano Ronaldo who suffered yet another setback as his Al-Nassr side were thrashed 4-1 by Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup final on Saturday despite opening the scoring.

For Lionel Messi though, the case is a bit different. The Argentine is yet to make a return to the pitch as he continues to nurse an ankle injury he picked up while representing his country in the Copa America final this summer. It is still unclear when he will return but hopefully, it is sooner rather than later.

