“Don’t think it will be too long before we get a clear idea” – Journalist claims Manchester United are set to announce permanent manager ‘in the coming weeks’

Manchester United have started the process to hire their next permanent manager. David Ornstein has reported that the Premier League side have begun interviewing the candidates and will make a final decision soon.

The Red Devils have been without a permanent manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked in November. Ralf Rangnick was appointed on an interim basis and is reportedly keen to make his position permanent.

However, as per Ornstein, the German is not in the running right now. The Atheltic reporter claims Eric ten Hag is the leading candidate along with Mauricio Pochettino right now. The Red Devils do have backup options with Carlo Ancelotti, Ralph Hasenhüttl, Graham Potter, and Luis Enrique. Ornstein was on Sky Sports when he said:

"Manchester United are well into their process to appoint a new permanent manager. Eric ten Hag is one of the candidates, we believe Mauricio Pochettino too. There have been suggestions around Luis Enrique and a number of other candidates."

There will be backup options as well and that's why you saw reports about Carlo Ancelotti, Ralph Hasenhüttl, Graham Potter. They will be keeping their eye on a number of coaches, but it really has been a case of those two names - Pochettino and Ten Hag so far," he added.

"[Manchester] United have, as I understand, have met some of their candidates, and the dialogue is flowing. They want to make the decision regarding this as soon as they can in the coming weeks. So that the manager, whoever it may be, has time to really be a part of the decision making process over the construction of the squad for next season and beyond. I don't think it will be too long before we get a clear idea about who it's going to be," he concluded.

What next for Manchester United?

A squad rebuild should be the primary focus for Manchester United in the coming weeks after they get their next manager. The inputs from the incoming manager would be valuable as they need to get him players who would suit his system.

The likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Edinson Cavani are set to leave in the summer once their contract expires, and there could be further departures once the managerial process is settled.

