"Don't try to run before you can walk" - Pundit responds when asked if Arsenal can win both the PL and UCL after their 4-0 Atletico drubbing

Former Chelsea man Craig Burley believes Arsenal are in a strong position to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. However, he is unsure if the Gunners have the squad to win both competitions, but feels they can go all the way in the domestic league.

Ad

Speaking on ESPN FC after Arsenal's 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid, Burley said that the Gunners' top priority has to be the Premier League title as they have the best squad in the league. He added that Mikel Arteta needs to put all his focus on the league and said:

"It's a tricky one, don't try to run before you can walk. It's been 20 years since they last won the PL, that is first and foremost for them. They've been close in the last 3-4 years, the answer is yes..But their top priority has to be the PL. At the moment, they have been the best package; yes City are playing some decent football; Liverpool, we've talked about their issues, issues with Arne Slot..."

Ad

Trending

"Arsenal are strong in every position. Whether that's enough for both the UCL and PL.. I think that's a big ask. They certainly have enough to win the PL. Arteta has all the tools he needs to go out and deliver the PL title, it is on him this year."

The Gunners are on top of the Premier League table, with 19 points from their opening eight matches. They are currently four points ahead of defending champions Liverpool and three points ahead of Manchester City.

Ad

Arsenal can win the Premier League title, says Arsene Wenger

Legendary manager Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal have the squad to win the Premier League this season. He stated that it is the 'most complete' squad in the league and said on beIN Sports (via Metro):

"Yes, without any hesitation. You might say that I say that every year but I believe this year they are really equipped to deal with any problems.When they lost Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka last season it was too much but this year you have [Noni] Madueke, [Eberechi] Eze, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard."

Ad

"At the back they have [Cristhian] Mosquera, down the flanks and at the back they have replacements. [Myles] Lewis-Skelly doesn’t get in the team at the moment and he’s an England international. I think they have the most complete squad."

Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since moving to the Emirates. They have not won any major trophies in the last five seasons under Mikel Arteta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More