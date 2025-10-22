"Don't try to run before you can walk" - Pundit responds when asked if Arsenal can win both the PL and UCL after their 4-0 Atletico drubbing

Former Chelsea man Craig Burley believes Arsenal are in a strong position to win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. However, he is unsure if the Gunners have the squad to win both competitions, but feels they can go all the way in the domestic league.
Speaking on ESPN FC after Arsenal's 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid, Burley said that the Gunners' top priority has to be the Premier League title as they have the best squad in the league. He added that Mikel Arteta needs to put all his focus on the league and said:
"It's a tricky one, don't try to run before you can walk. It's been 20 years since they last won the PL, that is first and foremost for them. They've been close in the last 3-4 years, the answer is yes..But their top priority has to be the PL. At the moment, they have been the best package; yes City are playing some decent football; Liverpool, we've talked about their issues, issues with Arne Slot..."
"Arsenal are strong in every position. Whether that's enough for both the UCL and PL.. I think that's a big ask. They certainly have enough to win the PL. Arteta has all the tools he needs to go out and deliver the PL title, it is on him this year."
The Gunners are on top of the Premier League table, with 19 points from their opening eight matches. They are currently four points ahead of defending champions Liverpool and three points ahead of Manchester City.
Arsenal can win the Premier League title, says Arsene Wenger
Legendary manager Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal have the squad to win the Premier League this season. He stated that it is the 'most complete' squad in the league and said on beIN Sports (via Metro):
"Yes, without any hesitation. You might say that I say that every year but I believe this year they are really equipped to deal with any problems.When they lost Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka last season it was too much but this year you have [Noni] Madueke, [Eberechi] Eze, [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Leandro] Trossard."
"At the back they have [Cristhian] Mosquera, down the flanks and at the back they have replacements. [Myles] Lewis-Skelly doesn’t get in the team at the moment and he’s an England international. I think they have the most complete squad."
Arsenal have not won the Premier League title since moving to the Emirates. They have not won any major trophies in the last five seasons under Mikel Arteta.