“Don’t @ us” - MLS send Lionel Messi message to EA Sports FC ahead of new edition release 

MLS's gaming account says that Lionel Messi deserved a 99 rating following the EAFC 24 ratings release. Messi is rated 90 in the game, and for the first time since 2007, Cristiano Ronaldo or the Argentinian, is not the highest rated player in the game.

Messi has been in stunning form since joining MLS club Inter Miami this summer. He has scored 11 goals and provided four assists in 11 games across competitions, winning the Leagues Cup.

However, the 36-year-old, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. has seen a decline in his EAFC rating. Judging by his age, it's not unusual, though.

MLS' gaming account, though, made their feelings clear about Messi's rating, tweeting:

"Messi should be 99... don't @ us."

Since joining Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has taken the US football scene by storm. His presence has helped the David Beckham co-owned side gain massive popularity.

Superstars from other sports and beyond, like LeBron James, Leonardo di Caprio, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, have attended Inter Miami's games to catch a glimpse of Messi.

Inter Miami star says Lionel Messi congratulated team for MLS win against Kansas City

Lionel Messi is on international duty with Argentina for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He was not a part of the Inter Miami team that beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 in the MLS on Saturday, where Leonardo Campana scored a brace.

After the game, Campana said that Messi kept tabs on how his club performed. The Argentina captain also reportedly sent the Herons a congratulatory message. Campana said (via MDZol):

"We were going to feel Leo's absence, but as I said yesterday, Leo gives confidence to many players. We believe it. Now, we know what we are capable of, and that was fundamental to get the three points today."

He added:

"In fact, Leo was very happy. He wrote in the (Whatsapp) group congratulating us. He, like Jordi and Busi, came here to become champions, to win every game and every tournament.

"That surprised us all, the desire to continue at the top like they have done it every year. Indeed, we really missed him, and we are going to wait for him with open arms."

Lionel Messi scored a stunning free-kick winner in Argentina's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on Thursday. He's also set to play a key role in the next game against Bolivia. in La Paz on Tuesday (September 12).