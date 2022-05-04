“Don’t wanna see this guy missing a big game” – Liverpool fans salute ‘absolute gem’ for changing the game single-handedly during comeback win over Villarreal

Liverpool are now in the Champions League final thanks to a brilliant second-half performance against Villarreal in the second leg of their semi-final on Tuesday, May 3. Much of the praise, especially from the Anfield faithful, has gone to January signing Luis Diaz, whose entrance at the beginning of the second half changed everything.

Diaz was a threatening presence against the Yellow Submarine, driving down the left flank and causing problems for the hosts' defenders. Although he missed an earlier chance, the star went ahead to score the Reds' second goal of the night in the 67th minute and Liverpool fans are understandably happy with his performance.

Although Villareal scored two goals in the first half, the Reds were on hand to score three in the second, slamming the hosts’ hopes and winning 5-2 on aggregate.

Taking to Twitter to praise the young star, the excited fans had only words of admiration for Diaz:

Manchester City and Real Madrid will face each other tomorrow night, and the winner of that tie will face the Reds in the Champions League final in Paris on 28 May.

Liverpool are on the brink of an unprecedented quadruple, with the Carabao Cup already in the bag. They will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final, while striving to overtake Manchester City in the Premier League. If they can win those competitions and lift the Champions League trophy, the Reds will be the first English team to win the continental quadruple.

Liverpool are prepared to move for AS Monaco star: Report

According to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to make a move for Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Reds were previously linked with a move for the French midfielder last season, but missed out on his signature at the time, with the starlet staying in France.

Speaking to Anfield Watch, the Italian journalist explained the Reds' potential transfer moves, highlighting the intention of the Anfield hierarchy to sign Tchouameni. The Reds have long been linked with a move for the amazing French midfielder and a report from Fabrizio Romano has made the chances of a bid seem more likely.

The Reds have shown themselves to be very shrewd and astute participants in the transfer market, with the club frequently getting the right players at the right price since Jurgen Klopp arrived. Tchouameni may be famed, with regular inclusion in an all-star French national team under his belt, but it is fascinating to imagine the levels Klopp can take his game to.

Liverpool will however hope that they can win out among a sea of potential suitors vying for the young midfielder's signature in the summer. If Klopp can get his man, he could prove to be another fantastic addition to Anfield.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit