“Don't want another Hojlund, I need a ready made Kane” - Manchester United fans react as striker’s agent is spotted at Old Trafford

Football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently posted a picture of RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko's agent Elvis Basanovic attending the game between Manchester United and Arsenal on Sunday (May 12). The Slovenian striker has been linked with a move away from Germany, with both the Red Devils and the Gunners reportedly interested in his services.

The latest image of Basanovic attending Manchester United's home game has drawn attention from fans over a possible transfer for the player. Here is what Romano posted on his X handle:

"Benjamin Šeško’s agent was in attendance at Old Trafford for Manchester United-Arsenal. Here’s Elvis Basanovic posting from the stadium ahead of summer transfer window," Romano wrote.

United fans on X commented on the matter. One fan said they do not want another young striker to develop at the club since they already have Rasmus Hojlund.

@UTDKara posted:

"Don't want another Hojlund I need a ready made Kane, Watkins or Toney"

Here is how some of the other fans reacted:

Since joining the German club in the summer of 2023 for a reported fee of €24 million, Sesko has registered 17 goals and two assists in 41 games for Leipzig this season. He was signed for a reported fee of €24 million.

What happened in the game between Manchester United and Arsenal?

Arsenal visited Manchester United on Sunday, having failed to win at Old Trafford since the 2006-07 season. With the title challenge at stake, the Gunners managed to eke out a 1-0 win, courtesy of a first-half goal from Leandro Trossard (with a Kai Havertz assist).

The Gunners have 86 points after 37 games, and are one ahead of City, who have a game in hand on Arsenal. The win at Old Trafford was Arsenal's 27th victory of the season, making it a record for the club, surpassing the 26 wins they got during the 2003-04 'Invincibles' season.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils slumped to yet another defeat. They have now won just one game in their last five encounters, drawing two and losing another two. The United attack looked blunt, with the Red Devils registering their first shot on target of the game deep into the second half. They ended the match with just two shots on target.