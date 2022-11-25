“Don’t want Brazil to win anymore” – Fans frustrated with inclusion of 2 players in Brazil’s starting XI for FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia

Brazil fans were not happy to see Richarlison and Raphinha start over Gabriel Jesus and Antony for their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Serbia.

Alisson starts in goal for the Selecaos in the opening game of the tournament. Marquinhos and Thiago Silva are at the heart of the defense, with Danilo and Alex Sandro starting as full-backs.

Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, and Neymar are in midfield, as Richarlison, Raphinha, and Vinicius Jr. have started in attack.

Fans, however, were dismayed to see Tite naming Richarlison and Raphinha in the attack. Raphinha has played 18 games for his club side Barcelona so far this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Richarlison, meanwhile, has played 15 games, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

Gabriel Jesus and Antony are in better form for their respective clubs, Arsenal and Manchester United.

In 20 games this season, Jesus has scored five goals and provided seven assists. Antony, meanwhile, has scored five goals and provided two assists in 14 games for Ajax and Manchester United combined.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as Tite named Brazil's starting lineup for the game against Serbia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup:

TH @ELLSG35 @MadridXtra Raphina and Richarlison stinking up the lineup @MadridXtra Raphina and Richarlison stinking up the lineup

Sammy @Sammy9884 @TheEuropeanLad No hate but how is Richarlison starting over Jesus @TheEuropeanLad No hate but how is Richarlison starting over Jesus

The Selecaos have lifted the World Cup five times in their history. However, their last win came in 2002. They will look to put the two-decade-long duck to bed as Neymar and co. take the field for the first time in Qatar.

Brazil coach Tite spoke about how has changed over tme ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tite - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup game against Serbia, Brazil coach Tite revealed how he has learned many things from the Selecaos' 1-1 draw against Switzerland in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Speaking to The Guardian, Tite said:

“I know more how to focus my attention now, I got angry during that game because it was a foul [on Miranda]. In the 10 minutes after the goal I was [moves his head like he is lost] … ‘Man it’s the World Cup and Brazil are the biggest team in the world.’"

He added:

"A lot of things were going through my head. Filipe Luís told me later that we need to know that everyone is looking at us, and that we have to be natural. I didn’t act naturally at that point."

Tite further added that he has learned to keep his emotions in check and complain to the referees respectfully.

