"Don’t want to pay over the odds" - Gabby Agbonlahor fires transfer warning to Manchester United amid links to 24-year-old

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has advised “desperate” Manchester United not to overspend on RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku. The Red Devils are reportedly (via Fabrizio Romano on Caught Offside) interested in the 24-year-old, but they might have to spend extra to secure his services.

Nkunku has been in blistering form in the Bundesliga this , scoring 20 times and providing 14 assists in 32 appearances in the competition. He has also scored 11 European goals in 12 appearances, with seven of them coming in the Champions League and four in the Europa League.

Agbonlahor has admitted that he likes what the 24-year-old brings to the table but has warned Manchester United about splurging too much on the forward. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“They need to [get a striker in]. I do really like Nkunku, he’s quick, sharp and can score any type of goal. He does look like the sort of player they need.”

“Man United need to be careful with the amount of money they spend on players. They don’t want to pay over the odds because they are desperate but they could be in that situation where they have to.”

He also shed light on a selection problem Manchester United could face next term after Erik ten Hag takes charge.

The Englishman added:

“They should get it done early but Erik ten Hag will come in and think ‘I’ve got Rashford and Sancho here, two of England’s top stars, I need to get them playing to the maximum’. The board will be saying they have top players, he needs to get the best out of them.”

It is understood that RB Leipzig are not interested in selling the player and are currently preparing a new contract for him. The proposed contract could have a €75million release clause, which would make him one of the hardest-to-get players in the Bundesliga.

Manchester United could have a rough time signing players in the summer

Manchester United have endured a torrid campaign this term, going trophyless and missing out on a top-four finish. Currently in sixth position, Ralf Rangnick’s side could slip further down, if seventh-placed West Ham United win their remaining two fixtures. In that case, they would only be eligible for the Europa Conference League — the third-tier of continental football.

Every player worth their salt wants to play in the UEFA Champions League. Without the lure of the most prestigious competition, it would be quite difficult to sign budding superstars, especially for a team still finding their feet. It could ultimately boil down to Ten Hag’s persuasion skills, whether he manages to sell his project to the club’s transfer targets or not. Unless he succeeds, the Red Devils could be in for a potentially devastating dry spell this summer.

