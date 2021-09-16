"Don't worry bro" - Evra posts hilarious message for Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United forward leaves mansion

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra has left a hilarious message for ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently moved out of his mansion in Cheshire. The Portuguese superstar decided to leave the seven-bedroom mansion with his family after reportedly being unable to sleep peacefully due to 'noisy sheep' in the locality.

Evra, who has always maintained a quirky persona on social media, was quick to respond to the news in characteristic style. The Frenchman posted a short video on Instagram, wherein he can be spotted on a boat with a few sheep. Evra captioned the video:

"Don't worry bro Cristiano, I'm moving my sheep far away from your house."

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo has swapped the £6 million-worth Cheshire mansion in favor of a £3 million one owned by former Manchester United striker Andy Cole. The new house is also situated in the locality of Cheshire.

Manchester United lose Champions League opener despire Cristiano Ronaldo goal

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to the continental stage with Manchester United by finding the back of the net. The 36-year-old stayed onside to stab home from close-range after an exquisite outside-of-the-foot cross from Bruno Fernandes.

Although the early goal helped Manchester United take the lead against BSC Young Boys in their opening game of Group F, there was more to unfold. Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up a straight red card for a reckless challenge and Manchester United were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute.

Crippled by the numerical disadvantage, Cristiano Ronaldo and company soon succumbed to the hosts. Moumi Ngamaleu restored parity for Young Boys in the 66th minute and a few minutes from there Cristiano Ronaldo was withdrawn by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in favor of Jesse Lingard.

However, the substitution proved fateful as Lingard's lackadaisical backpass allowed Theoson Siebatcheu to seal a dramatic late win for Young Boys in second-half stoppage time.

In the wake of the disappointing loss, Solskjaer insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo deserved to be awarded a penalty. Despite the referee waving play on, the Manchester United boss strongly felt it should have been a nailed-on penalty:

"You can never be surprised by the man, he scored another goal, he should have had a penalty and sending off the other way.”

"He [Young Boys defender] shoves him [Ronaldo] with his arm and he's one-on-one with the keeper but [the referee] probably didn't do it as he'd have had to send him off and that's sometimes what you get with young refs.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action on Sunday when the Red Devils face former Manchester United manager David Moyes and West Ham in the Premier League.

