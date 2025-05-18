"Don’t worry, there’s two games left" - Barcelona star backs Robert Lewandowski to win LaLiga Golden Boot ahead of Mbappe

Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has backed Robert Lewandowski to win the LaLiga Golden Boot. However, Lewandowski has 25 goals this season, and he trails three goals behind Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, who leads with 28.

The Blaugrana won their 28th La Liga title after defeating Espanyol 2-0 to complete a domestic treble under coach Hansi Flick. Szczesny was having fun during celebrations for their recently clinched LaLiga title, when he spoke about the Pichichi award. He said to Barca One (via GOAL):

"All that’s left is for Robert to win the Pichichi. Don’t worry, there’s two games left for Lewy to overtake Mbappe."

Lewandowski, who has just come back from injury, is chasing after Mbappe in their Pichichi battle. The Polish marksman can score during their upcoming match against Villarreal today (May 18) and in the final matchday against Athletic Club on May 25.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe has been unstoppable in his inaugural season at Real Madrid, scoring 28 goals from 32 league appearances. His efforts could see him win the Pichichi, despite the league already being lost to Los Blancos' fierce Catalan rivals.

Lamine Yamal agrees to Barcelona contract extension

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has announced that Lamine Yamal has agreed to extend his contract with the Blaugrana. Frenkie de Jong is also on the radar for an extension.

Hansi Flick's players are now in celebratory mood after grabbing the La Liga title by defeating Espanyol 2-0 on May 15 to beat Real Madrid with two games left. The Blaugrana are now playing for fun, facing Villarreal today and then hosting Athletic Bilbao in the final round of matches in the season.

The title now sewn up, the hierarchy at Camp Nou has set the club's focus on contract extensions. Unsurprisingly, Yamal was topping the list for signing new deals after an incredible season with 42 goal contributions directly from 53 games. Laporta has ensured that the contract renewal has been done, but the signing is the only thing left (via SportsMole).

It is expected that Yamal will sign the new contract on his 18th birthday in July. Meanwhile, Barcelona would want to settle Frenkie de Jong's future, with his contract running out in June 2026. They are negotiating a renewal with him, in the hopes that he would agree to a wage reduction, as they continue to struggle with their finances.

