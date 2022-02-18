Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Doncaster Rovers host Sheffield Wednesday at the Eco-Power Stadium in League One on Saturday, looking to build on their victory over Lincoln last time around.

The Reds came away from Sincil Bank with a slender 1-0 victory, courtesy of a late penalty from Dan Gardner.

It was only their seventh victory of the campaign and Gary McSheffrey's side remain second from bottom with 25 points from 33 games.

Sheffield, meanwhile, saw their four-game winning run end following a 2-0 reverse at Rotherham.

They're up in eighth place with 52 points and will be looking to return to winning ways to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head

There have been only 20 clashes between the sides before, with Doncaster winning 12 times and losing in only six games to Sheffield, including a 2-0 defeat in the the reverse fixture in August.

Doncaster Rovers FC @drfc_official “Hopefully we can get some confidence from the Lincoln win so we can gain some momentum, ready for Saturday’s match against Sheffield Wednesday.” - Gary McSheffrey.



bit.ly/3rODq1r #DRFC “Hopefully we can get some confidence from the Lincoln win so we can gain some momentum, ready for Saturday’s match against Sheffield Wednesday.” - Gary McSheffrey. 💬“Hopefully we can get some confidence from the Lincoln win so we can gain some momentum, ready for Saturday’s match against Sheffield Wednesday.” - Gary McSheffrey.bit.ly/3rODq1r #DRFC https://t.co/rxuGU6QUlm

Doncaster Rovers Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Doncaster Rovers

The Reds have an injury-free squad going into Saturday.

Reo Griffiths and Josh Martin will lead the line for the home side once again, hoping to return to scoring ways.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sheffield Wednesday @swfc Our game v



All tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.



#SHWACR | #swfc Our game v @ASFCofficial this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitchAll tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture. ❌ Our game v @ASFCofficial this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitchAll tickets will remain valid for the rearranged fixture.#SHWACR | #swfc

Sheffield Wednesday

The Owls are likely to stick with the same XI as last time despite losing to Rotherham United.

That means a place on the bench once again for Saido Berahino, whose return to English football hasn't been memorable.

He joined Darren Moore's side last summer from Zulte Waregem but has struck just once for his new club.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Doncaster Rovers (3-5-2): Jonathan Mitchell (GK); Ollie Younger, Ro-Shaun Williams, Joseph Olowu; Kyle Knoyle, Matt Smith, Dan Gardner, Tommy Rowe, Ben Jackson; Josh Martin, Reo Griffiths.

Sheffield Wednesday (3-5-2): Bailey Peacock-Farrell (GK); Jordan Storey, Sam Hutchinson, Liam Palmer; Jack Hunt, George Byers, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Marvin Johnson; Callum Paterson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Doncaster Rovers vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

The Owls were on a terrific run of form before seeing the bubble burst against Rotherham.

They still boast a talented squad, although the Rovers are no slouch either.

The home side will make it difficult for their visitors but we're putting our money on Sheffield to claim all three points.

Prediction: Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Edited by Manas Mitul