  • "Done excellent things for many years" - Pep Guardiola heaps praises on Liverpool star as he makes comparison with Manchester City ace

"Done excellent things for many years" - Pep Guardiola heaps praises on Liverpool star as he makes comparison with Manchester City ace

By Abel Yisa
Modified Feb 22, 2025 12:11 GMT
Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for his outstanding performance at Anfield despite the difficulty of the Premier League. Guardiola also likened Salah to City's recent signing, Omar Marmoush.

The Reds and City are set to lock horns in the Premier League on Sunday (February 23). In a press conference ahead of the clash, Guardiola shared his thoughts about Salah and likened Marmoush to his countryman.

The Spanish tactician said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Mo Salah already has done excellent things for many years in the toughest league in the world, and now Omar Marmoush is coming here to prove himself”. Omar has done unbelievable in Germany. His performance will dictate the level."
also-read-trending Trending

Salah has been lethal in attack and has proven to be an exceptional forward for Liverpool. In 37 appearances, he has registered 29 goals and 20 assists this season.

In the Premier League, the 32-year-old has netted the most goals (24) and registered the most assists (15). Thus, he deserves to be credited for his fine form and consistency this season.

Meanwhile, his compatriot Marmoush joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported €75 million in January 2025. In six appearances, Marmoush has scored three goals for Manchester City. Thus, it is expected that he would follow in the footsteps of his compatriot despite playing for different Premier League teams.

How has Mohamed Salah performed since joining Liverpool in 2017?

Aston Villa FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Salah joined the Reds from AS Roma for a reported €42 million in July 2017. Since joining the Merseyside-based club, the Egyptian forward has been exceptional in attack.

In 386 games, Salah has scored 240 goals and provided 108 assists. In terms of individual achievements, he has been crowned the Golden Boot winner in the Premier League three times. In the 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2021-22 season respectively.

In terms of collective trophies, the Egyptian forward has helped the Reds in winning several silverware. Most notably the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League title and the 2019-20 Premier League title among others.

However, with his contract at Anfield scheduled to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, Salah could certainly be called a Liverpool legend.

Edited by Ankush Das
