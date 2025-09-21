"Done that many times during his career" - Mascherano responds when asked about Lionel Messi's decision to let Inter Miami teammate take penalty

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano has revealed that he has no problem with Lionel Messi handing the penalty to teammate Mateo Silvetti, who missed his effort against DC United. The manager claimed that it was normal for the Barcelona legend to give others a chance to get on the scoresheet.

Speaking to the media after the game, Mascherano said that Messi offers to help his teammates who need a confidence boost. He added that the Argentine legend has done it several times in his career and said (via GOAL)

"Leo has done that many times during his career, giving chances like that to players who need the goals more than he does."

Inter Miami were 2-1 up in the 72nd minute when Messi handed the penalty to the teenager. The Argentine got on the scoresheet in the 85th minute to make it 3-1, and the goal proved crucial as DC United made it 3-2 in the final minutes of the game.

Mascherano spoke about Messi's brace and assist in the win and said:

"Another normal night for Leo, which is totally abnormal for any other player. Messi’s ability not only to score, but to create plays for his team, to find situations and carry the team on his shoulders when we needed him most and were having difficulties, that is what we always say it is an advantage to have him and we were able to benefit from that."

Inter Miami have now moved to fifth in the table and are eight points behind Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia Union, while having three games in hand.

Inter Miami manager not interested in talking about Lionel Messi's contract situation

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano spoke about Lionel Messi's contract situation, stating that he was not interested in discussing it. He added that the club would announce the renewal when it is agreed with the Argentine and said (via GOAL):

“I’m not going to speak about hypotheticals, and I’m certainly not the one who should make that announcement. Hopefully it happens soon. It would be fantastic news not only for the club but for MLS and soccer in the United States as a whole. We just have to let things take their natural course and allow those who need to announce it to do so.”

Reports last week suggested that Lionel Messi had reached an agreement with Inter Miami over his contract renewal. He is currently in the final months of his contract, which was signed in 2023.

