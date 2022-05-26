"Done something incredible" - Ronaldinho names 3 players who can win the 2022 Ballon d'Or 

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has listed the three superstars who he believes could win this year's Ballon d'Or.

The former Barcelona, PSG and AC Milan forward is widely-regarded as one of the greatest players of the 2000s and was awarded the Ballon d'Or in 2005 following a stunning year for the Blaugrana.

Ronaldinho helped his Barca side win the Champions League a year later and ahead of this year's final in Paris, the iconic playmaker has named a pair of Liverpool and Real Madrid stars who could win this year's individual award.

He also claimed Mohamed Salah was one of the best attackers in the world, as he said:

"Yeah, I think he must be among them. I’ve been following him for a few years. He is a player I truly love to watch play. He is one of the best players in the world."

Ronaldinho also singled out Madrid forward Karim Benzema, who has dragged Los Blancos to this year's final with 15 goals in 11 European games so far. When asked who is in line to win this year's Ballon d'Or, the Brazil icon claimed:

"It's difficult to say. Benzema has had an amazing year, and so has Salah, and then there's (Kylian) Mbappe."

"I believe that in every part of the world there is a footballer that has done something incredible during this season but usually, those who go to the big competitions have a bigger chance to receive individual trophies. One of the two in the final has a bigger chance of winning."

Ronaldinho lavishes praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Champions League final between the two European giants, Ronaldinho claimed to be a huge admirer of Van Dijk.

The 30-year-old Dutch international is generally considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the world, having recovered from an ACL injury last season to play 50 times for Jurgen Klopp's side this term.

The forme Brazilian winger stated:

"I love him. In my opinion, he is the best defender in world football at this moment. I have lots of love and respect for him, and he is an amazing player."

Van Dijk, as well as Liverpool teammates, are set to compete in their third European final in five years as they take on the Spanish champions in a rematch of the 2018 final in Kyiv, which Madrid won 3-1.

