Dortmund 4-3 Real Madrid: Complete recap of what happened when 2024 Champions League finalists faced each other in 2013 semis

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund have had some memorable meetings in the UEFA Champions League over the years as they prepare to renew hostilities. Both sides will face in the final at Wembley later today (June 1), but one of their most memorable meetings came 11 years ago in the semi-finals.

Los Blancos struggled in the UEFA Champions League for years after winning the 2002 edition, with the Galacticos failing to deliver a 10th title. The appointment of Jose Mourinho alleviated their struggles slightly, and they reached consecutive semi-finals in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons.

Borussia Dortmund hosted the first leg of the semi-final tie in 2013 and claimed a convincing win at Signal Iduna Park. Robert Lewandowski volleyed home an opener before Cristiano Ronaldo leveled for the Spanish side. Lewandowski scored three more times, including once from the penalty spot to seal a 4-1 win. He became the first player to score four times in a UEFA Champions League semi-final.

With a great deal of pressure on the side to claim La Decima, a 10th Champions League title, Real Madrid hosted the second leg. Jose Mourinho's side were aiming to overcome their significant first-leg defeat but were undone by poor finishing in front of their fans.

They needed three unanswered goals to progress. However, the match remained scoreless until the 82nd minute due to an unusual profligacy from the Spanish side. Karim Benzema eventually scored the opener before setting up defender Sergio Ramos to score a second shortly after.

Borussia Dortmund held on for the remainder of the game to go through to the final of the competition by a 4-3 aggregate scoreline. They set up an all-German final against Bayern Munich, which they eventually lost.

Real Madrid had to wait another year for their elusive 10th UEFA Champions League crown, winning it under Carlo Ancelotti's management.

Real Madrid great tips former side to outclass Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid great Gareth Bale has predicted that his former side will claim a comfortable win in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The retired forward cited the pedigree of the club as an important factor in the game, saying on talkSPORT:

“I obviously think Real Madrid will win, and possibly comfortably.

“Just having that experience of being there so many times, having the experience in the squad of older and younger players – they are a very complete team and it’s difficult to break them down.

“Football has funny things happen so you can obviously never say never, but I believe Real Madrid will come out on top.”

Los Blancos have won eight successive UEFA Champions League finals, last losing in the 1981 final against Liverpool. They are aiming to claim a 15th crown at the expense of Borussia Dortmund and extend their incredible record.