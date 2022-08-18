Dortmund's stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer revealed as Jorge Mendes offers services of Manchester United star: Reports

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to Borussia Dortmund by his agent, Jorge Mendes. However, according to BILD (h/t BVB Buzz), the German club are not interested in signing him.

Dortmund view the 37-year-old as too old for their side, and his wages at United are double that of what their highest-earning player makes. BVB are the latest addition to a long line of clubs that have been linked with the former Real Madrid star.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo earlier this summer. He joined Manchester United from Juventus last year on a two-year contract with the option of extending it by another year.

However, he wants to cut ties this summer itself and is on the lookout for UEFA Champions League football this season. He has played in that competition for the last 19 years and is the all-time top-scorer with 140 goals to his name.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC When Ronaldo, Varane and Casemiro were running the Champions League at Real Madrid When Ronaldo, Varane and Casemiro were running the Champions League at Real Madrid 👀 https://t.co/CUUNIEvq6m

Manager Erik ten Hag rested Ronaldo in his team's opening Premier League game of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7. He came on in the 53rd minute for Fred but could not stop his team from losing 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The Portugal icon was then handed a start against Brentford on August 13. However, they were put to the sword by manager Thomas Frank's side in a 4-0 rout where Ronaldo failed to make any tangible impact.

The Red Devils take on Liverpool on August 22 in Manchester, with both teams without a Premier League win so far this season. It remains to be seen if he will still be at the club when the Reds visit Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo punished by Erik ten Hag for Manchester United's poor start to the season

According to CBS Sports, Cristiano Ronaldo has been forced to run "punishment laps" in Manchester United's training sessions.

Several United players are unconvinced by manager Erik ten Hag's training methods, which are deemed harsh and needless. The Dutchman has had a nightmare start to life as Ralf Rangnick's successor.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's own goal on the opening day of the season is the only goal they have managed in 180 minutes of Premier League football. Ronaldo scored 18 league goals in 30 appearances last season.

However, he has yet to open his account for goals or assists during the current campaign. Ten Hag seems to be running a tight ship at Carrington, but he has to make sure not to alienate the players with his training methods. This could be the final straw that ultimately pushes Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford for good.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar