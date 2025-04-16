Dortmund star smashes Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Champions League record with standout display against Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy broke a record previously held by Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah in his side's win over Barcelona on Tuesday. The Guinean striker struck thrice to help his side claim a 3-1 win over the Spanish giants, handing them a first defeat of 2025.
Guirassy became the first African player to score a hat-trick in the quarterfinals or later in the UEFA Champions League with his treble against La Blaugrana. He also became the continent's leading goalscorer in a single campaign in the competition, eclipsing the ten goals scored by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for Liverpool in the 2017-18 season.
After watching his side receive a 4-0 drubbing in the first leg, Serhou Guirassy pulled out all the stops to ensure that the same did not happen at the Signal Iduna Park. The 29-year-old opened the scoring from the penalty spot after just 11 minutes before heading home a second in the 49th minute. He completed his hat-trick after 76 minutes, becoming the first African to net a hat-trick against Barcelona in the competition.
In addition to beating Liverpool ace Salah, Guirassy became the leading goalscorer in the Champions League this season with 13 goals in 14 appearances. The former Stuttgart man has now scored 28 goals in 29 appearances for Dortmund since joining them for around £15.4 million last summer.
Borussia Dortmund conceded in the second half of the game against Barcelona when Ramy Bensebaini put a cross from Fermin Lopez past his own goalkeeper. The Bundesliga outfit exited the competition with a 5-3 aggregate scoreline, but have a significant scare to Hansi Flick's side in the quarterfinal.
Barcelona eyeing move for Liverpool ace after Mohamed Salah extension - Reports
Barcelona are considering a move to sign Liverpool star Luis Diaz after the Premier League side agreed on an extension for Mohamed Salah, as per reports. The Spanish giants are keen on the Colombia international, who has a contract until 2027 at Anfield.
Diaz has been looked at by La Blaugrana since last summer, with the club eyeing him to provide attacking reinforcement ahead of the 2025-26 season, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 28-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Reds as they appear set to lift the Premier League.
Liverpool recently agreed on a renewal for talismanic forward Mohamed Salah and will be open to letting Diaz leave. The Reds have slapped a £60 million price tag on the former FC Porto man ahead of the summer.