“Down to the staff and players” - Jamie Carragher refuses to blame FSG for Liverpool’s failures this season

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has refused to blame club owners Fenway Sports Group for the Reds' struggles this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are enduring a wretched campaign after the highs of last season, prompting most of the fanbase to lambast the owners. During their more than 12-year tenure as Liverpool owners now, FSG have always divided the fanbase.

While some applaud them for stabilising the club with their structure and business model, others heavily criticise them for their lack of ambition. Under FSG, the Reds' net spending has been a lot less than their other big rivals, which has not impressed fans.

Reds legend Jamie Carragher, though, has refused to blame the club's American owners for the club's underwhelming on-field returns. He told Sky Sports (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

"A lot of people are looking at the ownership. What's happening right now, I do not blame FSG one bit for that. I don't. I will now get criticised by certain sections of the supporters for being an apologist for the ownership. I've got no job at Liverpool. I don't know no (sic) owner at Liverpool."

Carragher has said that Liverpool's coaching staff, recruitment team and players are to be blamed for their struggles this season:

"There's been no ex-players that's ever been more critical of this ownership than me, in terms of ticket prices, furloughing staff and the Super League. But you have to look at it properly and say this, for me, is down to the staff and the players and the recruitment team."

The Reds slumped to a 3-0 Premier League reverse at Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend. They are languishing in tenth place with 29 points from 20 games, 11 points adrift of fourth-placed Newcastle United.

Pundit slams Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed midfielder Thiago Alcantara for his performance in Liverpool's 3-0 defeat to Wolves on Saturday (February 4).

Agbonlahor blasted Alcantara for Wolves' third goal, as the midfielder was seen just jogging around rather than making an attempt to mark Neves. The former striker told talkSPORT:

“Recently I’ve been watching Liverpool, and they’re not playing like a group of players that are playing for the manager. You look today, Keita, Thiago strolling around. The third goal from Neves, Thiago just not even bothering to follow the runner. Their form is horrific."

Like almost every player at Anfield, Alcantara has not been at his absolute best this season. The technically gifted Spain international has made 24 appearances across competitions, providing just one assist.

Poll : 0 votes