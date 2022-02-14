"Downright disrespectful" - Gary Neville rips into Manchester United stars for 'disgusting' club leaks and Ted Lasso comments

Gary Neville has slammed Manchester United's players for recent leaks about the club in the media.

Several outlets reported that there was a sense of dissent seeping into the Red Devils' squad regarding interim manager Ralf Rangnick and his coaching methods. The reports also suggested that certain players drew parallels between Rangnick's No. 2 Chris Armas and fictional football manager Ted Lasso.

Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, Neville called the comparisons 'disgusting' and 'disrespectful'. He said (as quoted by the Mirror):

“I thought that was downright disrespectful on Friday – I did not find it funny at all. That they were describing Ralf Rangnick’s number two as Ted Lasso was not funny at all, and not only was it disrespectful, but I found it disgusting. It sums up what I think of them: that they are disrespectful.”

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick shares his thoughts amid reports of player unrest



🗣 "There are reports your players are calling Chris Armas Ted Lasso behind his back... What do you make of all that?"Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick shares his thoughts amid reports of player unrest 🗣 "There are reports your players are calling Chris Armas Ted Lasso behind his back... What do you make of all that?"Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick shares his thoughts amid reports of player unrest 😬https://t.co/a4admy3hBq

However, the former Manchester United right-back believes Rangnick and Armas could take it on the chin, and be ruthless with their squad. Neville added:

“I think if I was Ralf Rangnick and his number two, I would gain strength from that because I would not want to be on the same page of some of those players who are leaking those types of stories.”

The Sky Sports pundit also seemed to indicate that he had a fair idea of who could've caused the leaks, but chose not to divulge their names. He said:

“But what they do not realise is that unfortunately, when they go to the media then those media people go to us – so we know who is briefing. The reality is that we do not like it, but we know who it is. We are not going to throw people under a bus here because we have that journalistic respect.”

Manchester United continue to struggle on the pitch

The aforementioned leaks and reports don't make for good reading, especially for a club of Manchester United's size and stature. While performances on the pitch could help quell such reports, the Red Devils haven't managed to convince in that aspect either.

They drew 1-1 with Southampton over the weekend in the Premier League, which was another blow in their hopes for a top-four finish. Rangnick's men have now failed to win after leading at half-time for the fourth time in six games across competitions this season.

While their ability to be clinical in front of goal and kill off games is an issue, they have also struggled to keep clean sheets. Manchester United's performance levels often seem to drop in the second half, allowing opponents a way back into the game.

As things stand, the Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League standings with 40 points from 24 games. They are just one point ahead of sixth-placed Arsenal, who have two games in hand. United are one point behind West Ham United, with a game in hand.

Edited by Bhargav