Fans praised Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for his key role in the 1-1 Premier League home draw with Arsenal on Sunday (March 9). It marked United's second straight stalemate across competitions.

Ad

Despite dominating proceedings in the opening 45 minutes at Old Trafford, it was United who broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time, thanks to a Fernandes free-kick.

Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee squandered chances to put the hosts further ahead before Declan Rice drilled home a 74th-minute equaliser to force a share of the spoils.

Fans reacted to Fernandes' star turn for United, with one tweeting:

"Bruno yet again dragged United out of the mire with his free-kick, but he probably should have won them the game late on. Wrote earlier about his penchant for one-touch passing, and how this trend goes against the grain of wider Premier League trends."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"I only feel sorry (for) Bruno Fernandes. He's playing in the wrong era for Manchester United."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another wrote:

"Bruno hooped today."

Expand Tweet

Ad

There were similar reactions from other fans, with one tweeting:

"Need United to play like they did in that second half. Bruno stepping up time and again for this team. Good point for United."

Another tweeted:

"If no be Bruno wetin man go talk tonight"

One fan wrote:

"What is Man United without Bruno Fernandes?"

Fernandes, 30, has seven goals and as many assists in 27 outings this season in the Premier League, where United are 14th with 34 points after 28 games, 36 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who have played a game more.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Gunners remain second but trail the leaders by 15 points with a game in hand.

"I think we did well" - Manchester United boss on Arsenal draw

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said that his team played well but rued squandering possession as they remain in the bottom half of the standings with 10 games remaining.

Ad

Coming off a 1-1 UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first-leg draw at Real Sociedad in midweek, the Red Devils had chances to take all three points in the second half.

"I think we did well," Amorim told Sky Sports (as per the BBC). "Of course, we don't want to play like this defending so much and giving the ball to the opponent. With all the games and characteristics of the players. (Victor) Lindelof for example without a lot of games. Casemiro is more comfortable in this sort of game."

United host Sociedad on Thursday (March 13) in the second leg of their Europa Round of 16 clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback