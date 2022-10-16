Drake could win £3.5 million after placing incredible bet in El Clasico and Leeds United vs Arsenal 

Popstar Drake could make a mammoth £3.5 million today should Barcelona beat Real Madrid in El Clasico and Arsenal overcome Leeds United in the Premier League.

The singer has placed a bet on those results and even shared his bet slip on Instagram, showing off a whopping $833,333,85 in Bitcoin on a betting app.

With the Gunners at 39/25 to beat the Peacocks at Elland Road and Barcelona 3/1 favourites to prevail at the Santiago Bernabeu, Drake's overall return stands at $3,900,002 (£3.5 m).

In addition, he's also the Blaugrana's shirt sponsor for the week, as Xavi's side will wear their traditional red and blue shirts with his OVO owl logo at the front.

This isn't the first time the 35-year-old has placed a bet, having won a staggering £3.1 million on a Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann double in July.

Given their blistering run of form right now, Arsenal are the favourites to come away with all three points from Leeds. So Drake's bet is most likely to pay off there.

However, it's the El Clasico's outcome that's difficult to predict, as both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been in great form this season.

Interestingly, both teams have won seven of their opening eight games so far, accumulating 22 points apiece and occupying the top two positions in the standings.

The Blaugrana are only ahead of the Whites on goal difference.

El Clasico is highlight of blockbuster Sunday

For football fans, it's a Sunday unlike any other, with several top-billing clashes set to take place.

The El Clasico is the highlight, as two of Spain's biggest teams will lock horns in in the capital in what could be yet another thrilling contest.

Meanwhile, in England, Liverpool and Manchester City will resume their rivalry at Anfield. Although the Reds have regressed this season, this fixture has been one of the country's best in recent years.

Regardless of the form which the two teams are in, any competition where Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's swashbuckling teams meet always promises to be a thriller.

Meanwhile, in Ligue 1, PSG will host Marseille in Le Classique in what's also worth looking forward to, as the rivals are separated by just three points in the standings.

Which games are you going to watch?

