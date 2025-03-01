Dramatic scenes in FA Cup as Milutin Osmajic taunts Burnley fans after scoring following the Clarets’ refusal to shake hands due to racism row

There was some drama in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie between Championship sides Burnley and Preston North End as Milutin Osmajic was the villain once more. The Montenegro international taunted the Burnley supporters after scoring for Preston as they won 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Milutin Osmajic was involved in an alleged racism row during the meeting between both sides in the Championship only a few weeks ago. Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri reported the Preston man during the game, claiming that he had racially abused him. No action was taken against Osmajic, who was suspended for eight games in September for biting an opponent.

The entire Burnley lineup refused to shake hands with Osmajic ahead of kick-off, leaving the forward with a boyish grin as they went through the pre-match formalities. He made sure to taunt the Burnley fans after putting his side 2-0 up in the first half of the encounter by cupping his ears in front of the visiting fans.

No action was taken against Osmajic at the time of Hannibal reporting him, and the Montenegro international denied having racially abused the Tunisia international. He had no problem playing pantomime villain as he helped his side reach the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since 1966.

Former Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri did not feature at all for Scott Parker's side, as the Clarets manager opted to shuffle his pack. Osmajic, on the other hand, played for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Ched Evans.

Preston North End progress in FA Cup as Burnley stumble

Championship side Preston North End joined Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in the draw for the quarterfinals of the FA Cup after a comprehensive win over Burnley. Preston won 3-0 at home to their fellow Championship side, claiming a first home win over Burnley in 16 years.

Burnley were on a run of nine successive clean sheets, and it took a 25-yard free-kick from former Claret Robbie Brady to end their run in the 31st minute. With one minute left until the break, Montenegro international Milutin Osmajic added his name to the scoresheet to put his side two goals up.

Preston North End added a third in the 74th minute through former Manchester United man Will Keane to claim a big win at Deepdale. The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Sunday, March 2.

