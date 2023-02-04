“Dread seeing his name”, “He does nothing” – Liverpool fans give up hope on 23-year-old star after display in 3-0 loss to Wolves

Liverpool fans had very little reason to smile as they watched their team lose 3-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium on February 4.

The Anfield outfit's supporters were flummoxed by the team's inability to find the net throughout the game. One player they slammed for his poor performance was Cody Gakpo.

The former PSV Eindhoven forward is the latest signing under Jurgen Klopp, following his impressive showings in the Eredivisie and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the Dutchman has failed to reach expectations, having been unable to find the net since joining the Reds in January.

This is the sixth game he has played in for Liverpool, and once more, the forward struggled to find the target. He was perhaps not their worst performer on the evening. However, more was certainly expected from fans, who took to Twitter to slam his sub-par showing.

Here is a selection of tweets from the unhappy Liverpool supporters:

Laurie @LFCLaurie Nah I'm sorry, but Cody Gakpo is absolutely pointless.

He does nothing.





- @AnfieldRd96 We got given Gakpo's brother, cos this ain't the guy I saw at the World Cup.

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT I've seen enough. Fuck Gakpo off back to PSV

John O Sullivan @Corballyred Someone is going to have to try and explain Gakpo signing to me, the most un Klopp looking attacker I've ever seen.



Lads too slow to be a success in a wide attacking role in the Premier League.



Lads too slow to be a success in a wide attacking role in the Premier League.

Liverpool recruitment in last 3 years has been awful

Hannah @HannahLFCx Gakpo still doesn't impress me whatsoever. Dread seeing his name on the team sheet. Brings absolutely nothing. Then again no one does

neutral fan @TheImmortalKop Gakpo WHAT DO YOU DO

𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒍 🌿 @AnfieldMagic Not that he's that bad, but I'd 100% cash in on Gakpo in the summer, time to be ruthless

Liverpool in shambles as they lose to Wolves

The first 45 minutes of the game was a nightmare for the visitors. They conceded two goals within the first 11 minutes, both of which came from set pieces.

Joel Matip's own goal opened the scoring in the game before Craig Dawson found the back of the net.

Matip made some good runs forward in an attempt to generate some chances for the Reds. However, his defending left much to be desired, leading to angry reactions from Klopp on the sidelines.

The Reds had few real chances in the first half, with Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah coming closest in another disappointing first-half display.

At halftime, the home side were in the lead with two goals, while the visitors slumped unexpectedly.

Despite making no changes at halftime, the Merseysiders showed more promise after returning to the field. They had more possession and more chances with Darwin Nunez making runs up top.

The best opportunities kept falling to Keita on the edge of the box, but he was unable to take them with any real conviction. A remarkable long ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold set up Nunez to have a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but he fired the shot straight at Jose Sa.

Liverpool's persistent pressure only helped Wolves, leading to two substitutes linking up on the counter and Ruben Neves scoring a well-taken goal. The loss, which was fully deserved, leaves Klopp's side in 10th place after 20 matches.

