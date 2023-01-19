“Dreams come true sometimes"- Jose Enrique claims it will be 'incredible' if Liverpool pull off blockbuster €150m double swoop

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique believes the Reds signing both Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes would be like a dream.

The Reds have struggled this season and while injuries have played a part, their underwhelming midfield has been a point of discussion for fans and pundits alike. Jordan Henderson (32) and James Milner (37) have aged while Fabinho has been far from his best.

Moreover, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have struggled with injuries and both of their contracts expire in the summer as well.

Due to their lack of quality midfield options, the Reds have been linked with multiple midfielders, including Bellingham and Nunes, for a potential summer transfer (via Fabrizio Romano).

Enrique believes bringing both players in would be 'incredible' for the club, as he posted on his Instagram story:

“It will be incredible, but it’s true that dreams come true sometimes. I don’t think we will sign both of them and more if we don’t finish in the top four.”

Signing both Bellingham and Nunes could cost around €150 million (via Transfermarkt).

Bellingham, 19, has impressed in his performances for Borussia Dortmund and England in recent times and has garnered interest from multiple big clubs. He has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 22 games for the German club across competitions this season.

Squawka @Squawka Jude Bellingham wins more duels per 90 than any other player with 1,000+ minutes in a top-five European league this season.



Start calling him Yu-Gi-Oh. Jude Bellingham wins more duels per 90 than any other player with 1,000+ minutes in a top-five European league this season.Start calling him Yu-Gi-Oh. https://t.co/4SNKDjgxv5

Nunes, 24, meanwhile, joined Wolverhampton Wanderers from Sporting CP last summer and has since impressed in his 23 appearances across competitions.

Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool are looking to sign both Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes

While bringing both Nunes and Bellingham to Anfield would be an expensive operation, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds are trying to do exactly that.

On his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist said (via HITC):

"For the summer, Bellingham is the top target. But Liverpool are in the race with Man City, with Real Madrid, with Chelsea, so it’s going to be a strong race."

He added:

"But not just Jude Bellingham, they also have other options. And it’s not just an alternative because Matheus Nunes could be one more midfielder in that sense that Liverpool will probably lose Oxlade-Chamberlain on a free. But from what I’m told also, Naby Keita has a very good chance to leave Liverpool on a free transfer."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Nunes, not alternative to Jude Bellingham but one more option as Keita/Oxlade could leave. Liverpool are keen on signing Matheus Nunes for next season, he's part of the list - been told potential #LFC future move was already discussed ahead of his move to WolvesNunes, not alternative to Jude Bellingham but one more option as Keita/Oxlade could leave. Liverpool are keen on signing Matheus Nunes for next season, he's part of the list - been told potential #LFC future move was already discussed ahead of his move to Wolves 🔴 #transfersNunes, not alternative to Jude Bellingham but one more option as Keita/Oxlade could leave. https://t.co/Gl8rCgo3bf

Liverpool are currently ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, with a game in hand. They will next host 10th-placed Chelsea on Saturday, January 21.

Poll : 0 votes