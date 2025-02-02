Drop him in any era of football and he’ll flourish", "He is untouchable" - Fans hail Barcelona star after 1-0 win over Alaves

Fans took to social media to hail Barcelona midfielder Pedri after their 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves. The Blaugrana invited their opponents to the Lluis Companys earlier today (February 2) for their LaLiga clash, sealing a win through an effort from Robert Lewandowski.

The breakthrough goal came just after the hour mark, as the Polish marksman volleyed his effort into the roof of the net from point-blank range. A cross from Lamine Yamal into the area was deflected into his path, and he took advantage to give Barca all three points.

However, fans were mostly delighted with Pedri's performance. The 22-year-old midfielder was easily one of the most influential players on the pitch for Barcelona, giving the opposition team some trouble in the middle of the park. He was fouled six times, winning a total of 11 duels. In attack, he created two chances and made three successful dribbles.

Trending

His presence on the pitch was impactful for Barcelona, and fans made a note of that. They hailed him on social media platform X with comments like:

"Pedri man! You can literally drop him in any era of football and he’ll flourish," one fan wrote happily.

Expand Tweet

"Yamal is Golden, Pedri is Untouchable, Cubarsi and Kounde are Solid as usual,Gavi will kill and die for Barcelona,Balde has become more experienced, Flick ball wins again, Messi remains the goat" another fan added.

Expand Tweet

"Bruh pedri had a masterclass today" a third was pleased.

"Another great game from Pedri" this fan said.

"Pedri the best Midfielder in the world" a happy fan claimed.

"For me it's Pedri we can't do sh*t without him" a fan referred to the 22-year-old as the man of the match.

Barcelona president issues update on Gavi's injury

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has provided an update on Gavi after the midfielder was taken to the hospital after picking up an injury in the Alaves game. The 20-year-old midfielder collided with Tomas Conechny, with the stretchers being called on.

However, he managed to walk off the pitch, but both players required a visit to the hospital after their respective head injuries.

After the game, Laporta revealed that he had spoken with Gavi (via Barca Blaugranes):

“He’s fine, I just spoke to him. It was a very hard blow, he wanted to keep playing, he told me so. He’s in the hospital and he and Conechny are fine. It was a scare, but the culés can rest easy.”

Barca now sit third on the La Liga table with 45 points from 22 games, four points behind league leaders Real Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback