"Drop Son", "Where's my GOAT" - Tottenham fans not happy as Antonio Conte drops star player to the bench against Marseille 

Tottenham Hotspur fans are not pleased with Dejan Kulusevski being on the bench for their UEFA Champions League group stage opener against Marseille today (September 7).

The north London side return to the competition after two years, having made their last appearance in February 2020. They have been drawn with Marseille, Sporting CP, and Eintracht Frankfurt in Group D and will host the French side tonight.

Antonio Conte has made just one change to their starting XI from the one that beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, September 3. Ryan Sessegnon made way for Ivan Perisic in the left wing-back position.

Kulusevski again starts on the bench with Richarlison taking his place in a front three comprising of Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane with the Brazilian.

Spurs fans are certainly unhappy with the decision as they felt the Swedish forward deserved to start after his brilliant performances. Kulusevski has scored one goal and provided two assists in six appearances so far this season.

Son, meanwhile, has been in poor form, failing to make any goal contributions so far this season.

While many Tottenham fans believe new signing Richarlison deserves to start, they feel he should replace the South Korean instead of Kulusevski.

Here are some of their reactions:

CharlieTastic @charlesville97 @SpursOfficial @OM_Officiel Why has kulu been dropped for no reason but not son @SpursOfficial @OM_Officiel Why has kulu been dropped for no reason but not son

Jim @superspurs84 @Saintzenitsberg @SpursOfficial @OM_Officiel I know Son will eventually find his gear, but why is Deki paying the price at the moment? He's hardly put a foot wrong. @Saintzenitsberg @SpursOfficial @OM_Officiel I know Son will eventually find his gear, but why is Deki paying the price at the moment? He's hardly put a foot wrong.

Kulusevski, 22, joined Tottenham from Juventus on a 18-month loan in January earlier this year. He has already contributed six goals and 10 assists in 24 Premier League matches for the club so far.

While he hasn't started the game, it is likely that he will feature as a substitute against Marseille.

Antonio Conte on Richarlison after Tottenham's win over Fulham

Tottenham signed Richarlison from Everton for £60 million earlier this summer. The Brazilian has performed brilliantly so far and made his first start in a Spurs shirt against Fulham.

He provided an assist for Tottenham's first goal and also scored a goal of his own but was chalked off by VAR for offside.

Manager Antonio Conte hailed Richarlison's versatility after the game, as he said in a press conference (via Football.London):

"I'm using him in all three positions up front...No,9, on the right, on the left. In previous game he played in Son's positions and today started in Deki's position. I'm not unsurprised but I'm enjoying he working a lot to go into our idea very quicklyy."

Richarlison will make his debut in the Champions League when he starts against Marseille.

He has provided two assists in five appearances in the Premier League this season and will hope to add to his tally against the French side.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit