“Drove out the greatest striker in history and replaced him with this guy” - Piers Morgan aims dig at Ten Hag with Cristiano Ronaldo reference 

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has had a go at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag for replacing the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo with Rasmus Hojlund.

Ronaldo, 38, had a public fallout with Ten Hag and left by mutual consent last year. Hojlund, 20, arrived at Old Trafford this summer on a reported £72 million move from Atalanta but has largely underwhelmed.

The Denmark international's Premier League goal drought extended to 12 games as Hojlund and Co. drew a blank in United's 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth (December 9). Interestingly, Hojlund is the joint top-scorer in this season's UEFA Champions League with five goals.

Following United's defeat at the Vitality Stadium - their seventh league reverse of the season - Morgan lambasted Ten Hag for 'driving out' Ronaldo and bringing in Hojlund.

"REMINDER: Erik ten Hag drove out the greatest striker in history Cristiano (Ronaldo) and replaced him with this guy who's scored 0 goals in 12 Premier League games," tweeted Morgan.

Despite the defeat, United remain tenth in the standings, trailing leaders Liverpool by 12 points. Meanwhile, Bournemouth moved up to 13th with the win over Ten Hag's side.

How Cristiano Ronaldo fared at Manchester United?

Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. It was at Manchester United in 2003 where the road to superstardom started for a precocious 18-year-old Portuguese striker from Madeira.

In six successful seasons at Old Trafford under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo struck 118 times and provided 59 assists in 292 games across competitions.

He won three straight Premier League titles and the 2008 UEFA Champions League before leaving for Real Madrid in the summer of 2009. Twelve years later, the prodigal son returned to where it all started but enjoyed a far less successful stint.

In 54 games across competitions, Ronaldo bagged 27 goals and five assists. He fell out of favour under Ten Hag - who arrived last summer - and eventually left following an explosive interview with Morgan, where he lambasted the boss and the United hierarchy.