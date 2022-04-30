Dua Lipa's bond with Liverpool increases as she poses with club jersey and Jamie Carragher

Dua Lipa has enhanced her bond with Liverpool by meeting club legend Jamie Carragher backstage during a gig in the city.

The Grammy award-winning singer's song 'One Kiss' has become a favorite among the Liverpool faithful. The hit number has been played on several occasions before and after the Reds were in action.

Lipa's song was to be heard after Jurgen Klopp's side earned a 3-2 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals. 'One Kiss' was also played at Anfield after the team's 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie this week.

The pop star initially struck a bond with Liverpool after performing ahead of the Champions League final between the Reds and Real Madrid in 2018. While the Merseyside-based club went on to suffer a 3-1 loss in Kyiv that night, Lipa has since been a favorite at Anfield.

Lipa got an opportunity to strengthen her connection with the Reds on Friday as she performed a concert at the M&S Bank Arena in the city. The 26-year-old also met Reds legend Carragher backstage.

Carragher posted a picture of himself with Lipa and her father on his social media on Friday night. The former defender also wrote: "Possibilities", referring to a popular line in 'One Kiss'.

Lipa's father could also be seen holding a Liverpool shirt in Carragher's post. The shirt had the pop star's name on it, with number 1 also printed on the back. It is worth noting that Alisson, who is the Reds' undisputed first-choice goalkeeper, wears the number 1 kit for the team.

Dua Lipa sends message to Liverpool fans during concert

Having gained immense popularity in Liverpool, it was only right that Dua Lipa performed the song 'One Kiss' at the M&S Bank Arena on Friday. The singer followed the number up with a message for the Reds supporters.

According to The Echo, Lipa said that 'One Kiss' is now the 'unofficial anthem' for the Premier League giants. Red and white balloons were then released into the audience in the arena.

The song could continue to gain popularity between now and the end of the season. Jurgen Klopp and Co, who have already won the EFL Cup, are in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Anfield outfit are just one point behind table-toppers Manchester City in the Premier League. They have also made their way into the final of the FA Cup, while being one step away from reaching the same stage in the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer