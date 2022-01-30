“Dubai loves you back” – Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo

Crown prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan recently posted an Instagram photo alongside Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently visiting Dubai with his family during the EPL’s winter break. The Portuguese praised the city during his recent visit to Expo 2020 Dubai's Al Wasl Plaza, where he held an interactive session with thousands of fans:

“Whatever Dubai does is just amazing and impressive. I am not surprised at things here. It’s just fantastic to see how things are made possible here. Expo is unbelievably impressive. Bringing 192 nations with their culture and traditions under one roof is something very exciting.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Dubai vacation has been well-documented on his Instagram. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also met with his Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Cristiano Ronaldo initially posted a picture with Sheikh Hamdan with the following caption:

"Always good to see you bro."

This was followed by a post by Sheikh Hamdan, who referred to Dubai as Cristiano Ronaldo’s “home.” After the Portuguese praised the city, Sheikh Hamdan posted the following image claiming that Dubai loved the footballer as well:

Cristiano Ronaldo takes a well-deserved vacation with family in Dubai

Cristiano Ronaldo’s performances at Manchester United this season have surprised many.

The almost 37-year-old has maintained a high scoring rate for a team that has not provided him the kind of service one would expect. Ronaldo has repeatedly been left frustrated by the lack of service and recently claimed that some of his younger teammates are not too keen to listen to his advice.

The Portuguese's growing frustration has been evident in recent games as well. Against Brentford, Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly angry after being substituted for Harry Maguire with the team leading 2-0.

He hasn’t scored in his last three appearances and has not made the most of the limited chances he has had. Ronaldo will be hungry for goals once Manchester United get back to business. The winter break came at a good time for the team as multiple stars recently struck form.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Portuguese has claimed multiple times in the past few months that the team is yet to perform to the best of their ability. The progress made in the last few weeks along with the potential return of Paul Pogba suggests that fans might be able to see the best of Manchester United in the coming time.

Edited by Arnav