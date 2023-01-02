“Dubai owners confirmed” – Fans react hilariously as leaked image of Manchester United’s away kit for next season surfaces

Fans were left disgusted as Manchester United's away kit for the next season got released. They found uncanny similarities of the kit with that of Newcastle United.

Some fans joked that they would take it if Erik ten Hag's team reach the level of Eddie Howe's. Others slammed the kit manufacturers, Adidas, claiming that the sportswear brand reserves their worst works for the Red Devils.

Some fans even said that the new black and white striped jersey confirmed that the club's new owner would be from Dubai. The Glazers have been looking to sell Manchester United for a while.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after leaked images of United's third kit emerged online:

Ed #CØYG @COYG98 @Footy_Headlines Adidas must hate Man Utd, so many of their shirts are just grim @Footy_Headlines Adidas must hate Man Utd, so many of their shirts are just grim

Casemiro taken aback by Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford's level

Real Madrid vs Manchester United: UEFA Super Cup

Casemiro played with world-class players during his time at Real Madrid. The Brazilian, though, was taken aback with Marcus Rashford's level after arriving at Manchester United.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil after United's win against Wolves, Casemiro said (via Mirror):

"I'm gonna be very honest with you; I was really surprised with the player Rashford is. In my opinion, especially knowing the player off the pitch, I can tell you that if he's doing well, he can be one of the top five players in the world. He has an incredible way of hitting the ball; he's got strength; he's quick, is very clever playing."

Casemiro added:

"He was one of the players that really surprised me. Of course, when you play in a different league you already know the player, but when you're in the same club every day. What a spectacular player. I'm enjoying so much playing with him. He gives us a lot of energy. I'm delighted to play with him. And I'm sure if he stays like this, with the conditions he has, he can easily be a top-five player because he's exceptional."

United are fourth in the Premier League with 32 points after 16 games.

Poll : 0 votes