"Dude is on fire", "Form of his life" - Real Madrid fans hails star's 'impressive' performance in 2-0 win over Granada

Fans have hailed Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes for his performance in the 2-0 La Liga home win over Granada on Saturday (December 2).

Brahim Diaz put the La Liga giants in front after 26 minutes before the in-form Rodryo confirmed the win in the 57th minute to seal all three points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Rodrygo, 22, is riding a purple patch, producing his eighth goal contribution in three games in the league (five goals, three assists). The sequence started with a goal and an assist in the 3-0 UEFA Champions League home win over Braga on matchday four.

The Brazilian was also on the scoresheet as Los Blancos won their European group with a game to spare by registering a come-from-behind 4-2 win over Napoli.

With the win, Real Madrid remained atop the standings - ahead on goal difference from Girona - who beat Valencia 2-1 at home earlier in the day.

How have Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid have made a great start to the season, with their only defeat across competitions being a 3-1 La Liga reverse at city rivals Atletico Madrid in September.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have won 12 of their 15 league games. They have been in more impressive form in Europe. The record 14-time champions have won their opening five games to romp to the UEFA Champions League knockouts as group winners with a game to spare.

The win over Granada on Saturday extended Los Blancos' imperious home record this season, winning nine of their 10 games across competitions. The lone draw was a goalless stalemate with Rayo Vallecano last month.

Ancelotti's side next travel to Real Betis in La Liga before completing their Champions League group-stage engagements at Union Berlin on December 12.