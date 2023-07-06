"Dude, goodbye, delete" - When Russian model Viktoria Odintcova brutally snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram DM

According to The Sun, Russian model Viktoria Odintcova turned down Cristiano Ronaldo's approaches when the footballer messaged her on Instagram.

The model stated that she ignored advances from the former Real Madrid star when asked whether she liked any of his pictures on social media platforms. While speaking on the Russian show Makarena, she said:

"That happened… He (Ronaldo) even wrote to me. It was a long time ago. He wrote, 'Hi, how are you?'; I deleted the message and didn’t reply."

The 26-year-old went on to clarify that she would not have given Ronaldo a chance.

"Of course I didn’t give him a chance, come on! I know some other girls he wrote to, so I understood straight away, ‘dude, goodbye, delete'," she added.

However, other famous personalities like footballing superstar Neymar and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton have succeeded in holding conversations with Odintcova.

The Russian model clarified that these relationships were strictly platonic. Speaking about the most popular persons on her contact list, she said:

"The most famous person in my phonebook is Lewis Hamilton. The last time he messaged me was November 15, to congratulate me on my birthday."

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has been in a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez since 2016. Most recently, the couple shared snaps of the family enjoying time holidaying on a private yacht via their Instagram accounts.

Ronaldo enjoying holiday with family

Ronaldo teams up with Binance to launch NFTs

Portugal v Liechtenstein: Group J - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Cristiano Ronaldo has teamed up with Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, to launch a special collection of NFTs, as per Livemint. CEO of the brand, Changpeng Zhao, announced that the collection will be launched on July 03.

The new line of NFTs is called "ForeverCR7: The GOAT", which pays homage to the career goals of the Portugal star. In all, the new collection will comprise 29,327 NFTs and come in differing rarity levels. These include Normal, Rare, Super Rare, and Super Super Rare.

The Super Super Rare collection will come in just seven designs that be made available to the wider public.

This specific line of NFTs also comes with perks, such as the opportunity to participate in a training session with Ronaldo, among others.

