"Due to a form issue" - Lionel Scaloni reveals why Manchester United star hasn't been called up to the latest Argentina squad

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has explained his decision over not naming Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho in his squad for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

La Abiceleste are in CONMEBOL qualifying action against Uruguay (November 17) and Brazil (November 22). Scaloni's World Champions sit top of the qualifying table, with a five-point lead over second-placed Uruguay.

Garnacho was selected in Scaloni's last squad but sat on the bench in wins over Paraguay (1-0) and Peru (2-0). The Manchester United wonderkid has missed out on a place in Argentina's latest squad.

Scaloni has suggested a lack of form is behind his decision not to call up the 19-year-old. He said (via AlbicelesteTalk):

"The reason of not calling up Alejandro Garnacho? Ale’s non-call up is due to a form issue. During the last calls, he did not have minutes and we have to think about the human aspect as well too. It’s great that everyone wants to be here.”

Garnacho made his international debut in a 2-0 friendly win against Australia in June. This came after a breakout season at Old Trafford in which he majorly impressed. The Red Devils winger posted five goals and as many assists in 34 games across competitions.

However, the Argentine attacker has still been unable to nail down a regular starting berth in Erik ten Hag's side. He's started seven of 16 games across competitions this season, scoring one goal.

Manchester United and Argentina star Lisandro Martinez isn't expected back in action before Christmas

Lisandro Martinez has been absent since September.

Lisandro Martinez has been sidelined with a recurring foot problem and hasn't played for Manchester United since late September. The Argentina international's absence has been felt with Ten Hag's side performing poorly this season, conceding 30 goals in 18 games across competitions.

Ten Hag doesn't expect Martinez as well as Brazilian midfielder Casemiro to return to fitness before Christmas. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Casemiro and Martinez are really strong injuries, I don't expect them back before Christmas."

Martinez was a mainstay in Manchester United's side last season, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets in 45 games across competitions. He also chipped in with one goal and was one of the Red Devils' best performers.

However, the 25-year-old's season ended in mid-April when he suffered a metatarsal fracture. He returned during pre-season and was able to make six appearances this campaign before his latest injury took hold.