"Dumb and Dumber" - David de Gea makes hilarious social media post as he links up with ex-Manchester United teammate

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea recently met current United captain Bruno Fernandes and shared some pictures.

De Gea, 33, spent 12 years at Old Trafford since arriving in the summer of 2011 and leaving as a free agent last summer. In 545 appearances across competitions in 12 seasons, he kept an impressive 190 clean sheets, including 24 in what turned out to be his final campaign at the club.

Currently without a club, the free agent met Fernandes recently and shared three hilarious pictures of the duo with the caption:

"Dumb and Dumber"

In 2022-23, De Gea played a whopping 58 games across competitions, including all 38 games in the Premier League, where United finished third to return to the UEFA Champions League, with De Gea recording 17 shutouts.

Among his eight other shutouts, five came in the UEFA Europa League, where Erik ten Hag's side reached the quarterfinals. United won the EFL Cup - their first trophy in six years - with De Gea keeping two clean sheets in as many appearances.

In the FA Cup - where United lost to eventual treble winners Manchester City 2-1 in the final - De Gea played six times and kept one clean sheet.

How has Bruno Fernandes fared for Manchester United this season?

Manchester United have had an underwhelming 2023-24 season. They are sixth in the Premier League after 31 games and cannot finish in the top-two, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa (60) by 11 points with a game in hand.

They haven't fared well in Europe, too, crashing out of the continent after finishing a dismal fourth in their UEFA Champions League group, finishing behind Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

After losing early in the EFL Cup, they have reached the FA Cup semifinals, where they play Coventry City later this month. So, how has United captain Bruno Fernandes performed in all these competitions?

The 29-year-old has 10 goals and nine assists in 41 games across competitions. Six of these goals and as many assists have come in 30 outings in the Premier League. He has also scored twice apiece in the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.