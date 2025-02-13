"During the season, from the PL, he moves to the SPL" - Arsene Wenger surprised by star's winter move to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he was surprised to see Jhon Duran join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in the January transfer window. He noted that the forward was young and playing in the Premier League, where he was adored by Aston Villa fans.

Speaking to the official website of Al-Nassr this week, Wenger congratulated the Saudi Pro League side on getting the transfer over the line. He hinted the move was a big one for the club:

"Duran is a young player. He played at Aston Villa where he was adored and loved. It was a surprise that during the season, from the Premier League, he moves to the Saudi Pro League. But congratulations, they have done a good job there."

When quizzed about the Saudi Pro League side, Wenger added:

"For me, Saudi and Al-Nassr have great coaches. They have great players, they have a world figure number one with Cristiano Ronaldo, who is an example for every young player. So the basic ingredients are there to do well and to develop well.

"Overall, I would say big club, big players, great staff and, of course, financial potential as well. But more than everything else, it is linked with good decisions and, to me, they make good decisions here."

Reports earlier this week suggested that Al-Nassr were close to signing Darwin Nunez from Liverpool. However, the Reds blocked the move as they could not get a replacement, and the Saudi Pro League side opted to sign Duran from Aston Villa.

Jhon Duran blasted for joining Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Frank Leboeuf has claimed that Jhon Duran made a mistake by joining Al-Nassr. He believes the striker should have stayed in the Premier League and not moved to the Middle East like Cristiano Ronaldo. He said on ESPN:

"At 20 no way, never! Why do you want to leave top-level football? That’s insane. You have to have in your blood the love of football. With all due respect to the Saudi League, it’s for almost retired players. I did that in Qatar, the same in the MLS, we’ve seen that before in Japan. It’s not for a 20-year-old.

"There are people who will say he can come back. We had Fofana go from Lens to Saudi Arabia and then went back to Rennes. It doesn’t work because it’s too hard, you drop your level."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in contract talks with the Saudi side as he is in the final months of his current deal.

