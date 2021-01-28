Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United to move on from shock defeat to Sheffield United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists that there’s no need to wallow in the league defeat to Sheffield United. The Blades shocked the Red Devils by winning 2-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United came into the game needing a win to re-establish themselves at the top of the table, but it was the Blades who took the lead through Kean Bryan on the night.

Harry Maguire drew the Red Devils level after the break, only for Oliver Burke to score the winner. Manchester United had 76 percent of the possession on the night but managed just four shots on target.

The defeat ended Manchester United’s run of 13 games unbeaten in the league and handed the advantage to City in the title race. United's rivals can go four points clear at the top of the table if they win their game in hand.

Speaking after the game, Solskjaer expressed his disappointment at the loss but insisted that Manchester United needed to pick themselves up and go again.

“No big inquest. Of course, we're disappointed, but we've seen so many results this season that are out of character. Surprised, yep, but with the world as it is, we've been very consistent, the most consistent team the last few months and it just hit us today. We have to dust off the sad feeling and go again," said Solskjaer.

Solskjaer feels Manchester United failed to create enough chances against Sheffield

The Manchester United manager went on to admit that his team did not create enough chances against Sheffield.

“We had all the possession. When you concede two bad goals, it's always going to be difficult. We didn't create enough. We put pressure on them, but couldn't penetrate enough behind them, create big enough chances or score enough goals," Solskjaer admitted.

“That magic was missing, that little bit extra. There was not a lot of space to run into. They defended well, and fair play to them, take nothing away from their performance. But we didn't have the right ideas or solutions," conceded Solskjaer.

The Norwegian also rued Manchester United’s defensive lapse, which led to Sheffield's second goal.

“The second goal we conceded is so poor. We lose the ball easily, get back into position and then just stop getting out to the ball. Three or four decisions there were completely out of character. That's maybe down to the season it is," said Solskjaer.